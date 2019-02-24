Ryan Arcidiacono keeps making winning plays for Bulls: 'He had control of the game' originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

Saturday night's win over the Celtics was all about Zach LaVine and Lauri Markkanen, who both poured in career-highs while combining for 75 points in the Bulls' 126-116 victory. After the game head coach Jim Boylen said that nights like that "don't mean anything if you don't win," and one reason the Bulls were able to avenge December's 56-points loss was the point guard play from Ryan Arcidiacono.

Arcidiacono was part of a second unit that dominated the Celtics in the second quarter, turning a five-point deficit into a 15-point lead that allowed the starters more freedom to work after halftime. Arcidiacono then got the nod from Boylen to close out the game over the struggling Kris Dunn; Arcidiacono played all 12 fourth-quarter minutes and finished with 27 minutes, the most he's played in a reserve role since Nov. 7.

In those 27 minutes Arcidiacono made a pair of 3-pointers, had three deflections and handed out four assists to just one turnover. He was pesky on defense, stifling counterpart Terry Rozier (3 points on 1 of 9 shooting) and didn't shy away from the spotlight down the stretch.

"I feel like I had a good rhythm and flow within the game and I think (Boylen) had confidence in me to finish it out," Arcidiacono said. "That just gives me more confidence to go out there and play my game and do what I do. And not worry about the offensive end, take what the defense gives me. Just make plays on the defensive end and try to bring that energy off the bench."

In the second quarter alone the Bulls' reserves grabbed three steals and scored nine point on five Celtics turnovers in the quarter. Playing against a second unit that LaVine rightfully admitted had "legitimate starters" on it in Rozier, Jaylen Brown and Gordon Hayward, Arcidiacono, Shaq Harrison and Wayne Selden pushed the pace, forced the Celtics into miscues and capitalized on them.

He even pulled the chair out from under Jaylen Brown in the post that should have drawn a traveling call. When it didn't, and the Bulls were later called for a foul on that possession, an irate Boylen picked up a technical foul arguing in defense of the call Arcidiacono deserved.

"My bad, coach," Arcidiacono joked.

Outmatched on paper, that second unit the quarter on a 10-0 run and then outscored the Celtics 20-10 after that, with Arcidiacono burying a pair of 3-pointers from the left wing and knocking down a pair of free throws.

The 3-pointers and eight points – his total for the game – were a sight for sore eyes. Arcidiacono entered Saturday's game in a tremendous shooting slump, having made just 13.6 percent of his 3-point attempts over his last 12 games (3 of 22).

He shot better than 45 percent from beyond the arc in the first month of the season while filling in for Dunn but the name of Arcidiacono's game has always been smart decision making and defensive energy.

"I guess everyone can look at the (poor shooting) numbers but if I'm affecting the games in other ways and making shots, great," he said. "If I'm affecting the game and not making shots, but doing little things to help us win and be a positive influence on our team, that's how I really judge myself. When I make shots, it's all gravy."

That's why Boylen felt comfortable using him in the fourth quarter at a time when Kyrie Irving was getting red hot and it appeared the Celtics were ready to make a comeback. Irving scored 18 in the fourth but Boylen stayed with Arcidiacono, both as a defender and a facilitator for the offense while Markkanen and LaVine took over.

"He's just a tough, competitive kid," Boylen said. "He had made shots early in the game and I felt like we were gonna have to make a big shot. When they make their run like that, like they do when Irving starts dominating the game like that, it's hard to turn them off.

"But we were gonna have to score more and with the way he shot the ball in the first half and the way he had control of the game I thought it was a good sub for us."

There might be more playing time on the way. Dunn continued to struggle mightily, finishing with just four points and five assists in 24 minutes. At a time when LaVine and Markkanen appear to be making the jump to stardom, Dunn has taken a major step back.

Arcidiacono isn't as talented as Dunn, a former No. 5 pick, but he appears to be a better fit at this point. Just last week Arcidiacono racked up 11 assists while filling in for Dunn, who missed the game with a lower back injury. It's something to watch for down the stretch, but whether he starts or comes off the bench Arcidiacono continues to make winning plays for a Bulls team hitting its stride.