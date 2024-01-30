RXR retains Kristoffersson, Ahlin-Kottulinsky for 2024 Extreme E season

Reigning champion team Rosberg X Racing will retain its driver lineup of Johan Kristoffersson and Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky for the upcoming Extreme E season.

The pair beat Acciona Sainz’s Mattias Ekstrom and Laia Sanz to last year’s championship after a tense final in Chile where it needed to finish ahead of the Spanish team to ensure the title, but suffered damage which left their chances looking unlikely, only for Sanz to hit trouble of her own when she got behind the wheel for the second half of the race.

The title was the second for Nico Rosberg’s team, but first for Ahlin-Kottulinsky, who joined the team ahead of Season 2 after the departure of Molly Taylor.

“Winning my first Extreme E Championship last season was a dream come true,” said Ahlin-Kottulinsky. “It’s a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire RXR team. I am thrilled to continue with RXR this season and build on our success.”

It will be six-time World Rallycross champion Kristoffersson’s fourth year with the team, making him one of only three drivers – along with Andretti’s Timmy Hansen and Catie Munnings – to still be driving for their Season 1 outfit.

“Being a part of RXR since the beginning and achieving two championship victories has been an incredible journey,” said the record eight-time Extreme E race winner. “It fuels my motivation even more for the upcoming season. I’m also really glad to continue working alongside Mikaela; her talent and drive greatly contribute to our team’s success.”

As well as confirming its drivers for the upcoming season, which begins in Saudi Arabia on February 17-18, Rosberg X Racing also announced a strategic partnership with Swiss food brand SUN Minimeal, which itself revealed it was entering Extreme E with its own team on Monday.

“Nico Rosberg is synonymous with exceptional performance in motorsport and has been a staunch advocate for sustainability over the years,” said SUN AG founder and CEO Wolfgang Grabher. “His team, Rosberg X Racing, has caught our attention with their dedication to raising awareness about climate change … We are proud to support RXR with our sponsorship and the mission Race for the Planet.”

Story originally appeared on Racer