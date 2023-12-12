Rwanda bill vote LIVE: MPs debate Rishi Sunak's flagship asylum deportation plan ahead of crunch vote

MPs are debating the Rwanda Bill in the House of Commons ahead of a vote on Tuesday evening, after Rishi Sunak made last-ditch efforts to persuade Tory MPs to back his flagship immigration policy.

At around 7pm, MPs will be asked to decide whether the bill should be allowed to progress to its next stage in Parliament.

With Labour and other opposition parties opposing the bill, a revolt by 29 Conservatives voting against the bill would be enough to defeat it at this early stage - something that has not happened since 1986.

The legislation is intended to address the Supreme Court’s concerns about the plan to send some asylum seekers who cross the English Channel to Rwanda rather than allowing them to attempt to stay in the UK.

Rwanda Bill 'very much pushing at the edge of the envelope'

13:01 , Miriam Burrell

Tory MP John Baron has said he intends to support the Rwanda Bill and his colleagues should “be careful what they wish for”.

Speaking in the Commons, Mr Baron said: "Can (James Cleverly) confirm that the Government will take all steps to ensure that we remain within international law, just not now but going forward, in which case I will certainly be supporting the Bill tonight.

“But does he also agree with me that some colleagues in this place need to be careful what they wish for?”

In response, the Home Secretary said: “I am confident and indeed the conversations that I have had with the Government’s legal advisors reinforces my belief that the actions that we are taking whilst novel, whilst very much pushing at the edge of the envelope, are within the framework of international law.”

UK has deported 22,000 'illegal migrants', Cleverly says

12:56 , Miriam Burrell

The Government “is stopping the boats”, Home Secretary James Cleverly said.

He told the Commons: “This Government is stopping the boats. Arrivals are down by a third this year as illegal entries are on the rise elsewhere in Europe.”

He said small boat arrivals are up by 80% in the Mediterranean but down by a third across the English Channel.

He outlined steps the Government has taken so far, saying: “These things are having an impact, and a positive one.”

He said returns agreements and cooperation agreements had been signed with other countries, saying 50 hotels are being “returned to the local communities”, and said the asylum backlog has gone from 92,000 to less than 20,000.

He added: “We have sent back 22,000 illegal migrants. And the UK’s arrangement with Albania proves that deterrents work.”

British people 'support the Rwanda plan', James Cleverly says

12:52 , Miriam Burrell

Parliament and the British people “support the Rwanda plan”, Home Secretary James Cleverly has told the Commons.

He opened the debate on the second reading of the Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill.

He said: “In recent years, some of the Government’s efforts to tackle illegal migration and deport foreign national offenders have been frustrated by a seemingly endless cycle of legal challenges and rulings from domestic and foreign courts.

“Of course… this Government respects court judgments, even when we disagree with them, but Parliament and the British people want an end to illegal immigration and they support the Rwanda plan.”