RV seniors honored tonight

Apr. 9—The spring COVID-19 high school football season is nearing its end and two senior night celebrations are planned for this week's slate of games that start tonight (Friday).

The River Valley varsity team is set to host conference foe Bella Vista beginning at approximately 7:15 p.m.

Athletic Director Phil McCaulley said a senior celebration is planned to take place before kickoff where each athlete will walk across the field with their immediate family.

"That's (where) future plans will be announced," he said.

Protocol in place due to COVID-19, including facial coverings, will be required during and after the celebration, McCaulley said.

River Valley is coming off its second loss last week — a 42-21 rout at Roseville dropping its record 1-2 on the year. Tonight's opponent, Bella Vista has lost 44-straight games dating back to the 2015 season. The team's last win came against Oakmont (Roseville) on Oct. 9, 2015. Last football season, RV rolled Bella Vista, 49-7 for one of its four victories on the year.

Nine River Valley seniors will be honored tonight at Bella Vista, according to the gameday roster.

To watch the game from home visit https://bit.ly/2Ow8GRY (subscription required).

Live Oak vs. Winters:

Another senior day will take place on Saturday, with Live Oak's only home game being pushed a day due a shortage of referees available, according to Athletic Director Mike Owen.

Owen said the celebration of the team's nine seniors will be between the junior varsity and varsity games. JV is set to begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, followed by varsity about 3 p.m.

Owen said masks and social distancing are required for each athlete, coach and immediate household members.

Live Oak will be looking to bounce back from last week's 49-13 loss at Durham in its season opener of the spring football season. Live Oak is on the road the following two weeks at Biggs and East Nicolaus to close out the year.

Yuba City at Roseville:

The Honkers travel out of the area for the first time this season with a trip to Roseville set for Saturday at 1 p.m.

Athletic Director Joel Seaman said the current referee shortage has forced Yuba City to also move its game to Saturday.

As of Thursday, Seaman said the team is good to make the trip to Roseville.

"We get our test results later today," said Seaman in an email Thursday afternoon.

Yuba City is one of a few unbeaten area teams this spring following a marquee win over Pleasant Valley a week ago. The defense made the difference, holding PV down all night including on the final drive when the Vikings had traversed their way inside Honker territory before being stopped on fourth down inside of two minutes left.

Sutter at Oroville:

Sutter splits up its program tonight, with the varsity heading to Oroville for a 7:30 p.m. contest, while JV travels to Woodcreek for a 4 p.m. game, according athletic director Rick Giovannoni.

Sutter varsity is 2-0, and will have two more games after tonight, including a senior-night showcase against Las Plumas on Friday, April 16.

In two weeks, Sutter ends its season with its traditional conference battle at Wheatland, April 23.

LP at Wheatland:

Wheatland is looking for its first win tonight when it hosts Las Plumas. The Pirates lost a narrow shootout a week ago, 40-36 at home to Oroville.

Quarterback Ashton Agricula passed for 134 yards while Trystan Rymer rushed for a team-high 171 and a score against Oroville.

Defensively Matt Soderlund had 14 tackles to lead the Pirates (0-2).

Game time begins with JV at 5:30 p.m.

Durham at East Nic

Athletic Director Neil Stinson confirmed Thursday that East Nicolaus' football game against Durham is a go after all of the team's tests came back negative.

East Nicolaus was in COVID-19 protocol two weeks ago, forcing the team to lose a game on its schedule. The Spartans are moving forward with a Friday night battle at home against Durham, a familiar foe from years past.

East Nic and Durham met in the Northern Section Division IV final 2016, 2017, 2018, with East Nic winning all three.

East Nic (0-1) is seeking to put new coach Kramer Hagan in the win column following last week's 36-6 loss at Pierce — just the second defeat for East Nic in the section since 2015.

Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. for JV, followed by varsity about 7:30 p.m.

Paradise at Pierce:

Pierce (2-0) is hosting a perennial section power tonight with Paradise (2-0) coming to town for a 7:30 p.m. scheduled bout.

It will be the first meeting between the two schools since at least 2015, according to MaxPreps.com. It's a matchup between a pair of teams that can put up points. Pierce has outscored its two opponents 72-6. Paradise won its last two games 90-27.