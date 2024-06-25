Ruud Vormer calls time on incredible career

Ruud Vormer has announced that he intends to retire from professional football. The 36-year-old Dutch central midfielder released a video via Zulte Waregem’s social media channels in which he stated his aims to end his career this summer. Vormer had spent the last one and a half seasons with Zulte Waregem after leaving Club Brugge in January of 2023.

Vormer calls time on an incredible career that had most of its highlights during his time with Club Brugge. After joining the side from Feyenoord in the summer transfer window of 2014, he went on to win five league titles and be named the 2017 Player of the Season in Belgium. Vormer made a remarkable 356 appearances for Club Brugge, scoring 63 goals and providing 95 assists. He will go down as one of the sides best players in its history and a key member of the recent success they had.

Overall, Vormer calls time on a career that saw him make 628 appearances, score 87 goals and grab 119 assists.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson