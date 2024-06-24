Ruud van Nistelrooy “set to return” to Man United in coaching role with “both parties enthusiastic” about the deal

Legendary Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy is reportedly on the verge of sealing a sensational return to Old Trafford, this time in a coaching capacity.

Over the weekend, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano broke the news that Van Nistelrooy had been approached to join Erik ten Hag’s backroom staff.

There is some uncertainty over the future of some of Ten Hag’s trusted allies including Benni McCarthy – whose contract expires at the end of the current month – and Mitchell van der Gaag, who Sir Dave Brailsford is believed to be open to letting go.

Staff changes are looming and it seems that United almost certainly want Van Nistelrooy to become the latest addition in this respect.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that the ex-Netherlands international is “very tempted” by the prospect of going back to United.

Van Nistelrooy is understood to be a prime managerial target for Burnley, who lost Vincent Kompany to Bayern Munich. The Clarets like Van Nistelrooy and believe he could potentially lead them back to the Premier League.

However, the Turf Moor outfit are likely to be disappointed if an update provided by Dutch outlet AD is anything to go by.

AD states that Van Nistelrooy is “set to return” to United, which suggests that his appointment could be imminent.

The report notes, “Both parties are enthusiastic, so the intention is that Van Nistelrooy will work together for the longer term with Ten Hag, who will most likely extend his contract this summer, in the ambitious project at Old Trafford.”

“After leaving PSV, Van Nistelrooy held discussions with several clubs about a position as head coach. Including with Burnley, Club Brugge and several clubs in Germany and Spain. But in Manchester, Van Nistelrooy also sees a wonderful challenge in a different role.”

The 47-year-old made 219 appearances for the Red Devils between 2001 and 2006 and in that time, plundered an impressive 150 goals.

He also won 70 caps for the Netherlands.

Van Nistelrooy has been out of a job for the past twelve months after leaving PSV Eindhoven in the summer of 2023, citing a lack of support from the club’s executives.







