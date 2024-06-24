Ruud van Nistelrooy edges closer to Manchester United return

Ruud van Nistelrooy is reportedly nearing a return to Manchester United as part of Erik ten Hag’s backroom staff.

The 47-year-old emerged as a strong candidate to succeed Vincent Kompany at Burnley, but an update from Fabrizio Romano suggested that Manchester United had approached their former goalscorer.

A report published today in the Netherlands claims Van Nistelrooy is edging closer to a return to United, where he spent five seasons between 2001 and 2006. The former Netherlands striker scored 150 goals in 219 appearances for the club.

According to Dutch publication AD, both parties are enthusiastic that Van Nistelrooy will work with Ten Hag at United. The club legend “sees a wonderful challenge” in a different role at Old Trafford.

Van Nistelrooy is seeking a new job after an impressive stint as PSV Eindhoven manager. I can only imagine that he can have a positive impact on United.

It will be interesting to see if Van Nistelrooy accepts an offer from United or whether he is holding out for a managerial role.

Van Nistelrooy respects Ten Hag

Embed from Getty Images

The Dutchman could gain valuable experience from working at United under Ten Hag, which will go in his favour when seeking jobs in the future. He previously made his thoughts clear on Ten Hag during an interview with Coaches Voice.

“There is a long history of great Dutch coaches, and I have so much admiration for the careers they have had. Rinus Michels, Johan Cruyff, Louis van Gaal, Guus Hiddink, Dick Advocaat, and now of course, Erik ten Hag and Arne Slot.

“It is motivational for me to continue learning, to continue improving myself, and maybe one day make the steps to show I am capable of that. It’s a fantastic challenge, and I’m looking forward to taking it on.”

He added: “I love the game, and I love a certain way of playing. At Manchester United, Sir Alex was always pushing us forward. Look forward, play forward, get crosses in, shoot on target.

“As a player, I loved the way that made me feel. I wanted to play like that, and I want to transmit that same feeling to my teams, to my players.”

Burnley are also believed to be looking at West Brom’s Carlos Corberan, Frank Lampard and Scott Parker.

Subscribe to the Stretty News podcast Strettycast for weekly episodes on Manchester United. You can also sign up to the ad-free Stretty Newsletter. Get the Stretty News verdict on all matters Manchester United.

More Stories / Latest News

Ruud van Nistelrooy edges closer to Manchester United return

Jun 24 2024, 14:20

Man United look towards La Liga to solve midfield issues this summer

Jun 24 2024, 13:43

Sir Jim Ratcliffe yet to make plans for Manchester United women’s team

Jun 24 2024, 13:18