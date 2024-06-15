Ruud van Nistelrooy’s comments on Jarrad Branthwaite resurface amid strong Manchester United links

Manchester United hope to make a statement this summer by spending wisely in the transfer window. Former striker Ruud van Nistelrooy knows why the club are so eager to sign Jarrad Branthwaite.

The transfer window officially opened on Friday and there has been no shortage of speculation regarding the biggest club in the world.

United have agreed personal terms with Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, who was unlucky to miss out on a place in England’s squad for Euro 2024 after impressing in the Premier League.

Van Nistelrooy explains why Branthwaite suited his PSV Eindhoven side

The Netherlands legend managed PSV Eindhoven for one season (2022/23) and led them to Dutch Cup glory before parting ways.

Reflecting on his time in charge at PSV, Van Nistelrooy gave an exclusive interview to Coaches Voices and provided insight into the tactics he used during that season.

As he went through each position, Van Nistelrooy focused on Branthwaite, who was sent on loan by Everton to gain first-team experience.

Van Nistelrooy said: “I don’t have to introduce him to the public now because he’s doing fantastic at Everton. He had fantastic development in the season, especially in the second half. He showed great quality on and off the ball. The touches he has with the left and right in the build-up but also defensively, the duels he was winning and the pace he has.

“We like to press high and be high up the pitch, be on the halfway line and he wasn’t afraid to do that.”

Branthwaite is now on the verge of joining United.

It’s fitting that a club legend such as Van Nistelrooy spotted his talents early on and nursed them for a season in the Eredivisie.

Everton fans will be gutted to lose Branthwaite after just one year in the first team.

