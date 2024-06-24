Ruud van Nistelrooy Closing In On Manchester United Return

Ruud van Nistelrooy is closing in on a return to Manchester United as part of Erik ten Hag’s staff, it has been claimed in the Netherlands.

Van Nistelrooy has held talks with Burnley over succeeding Vincent Kompany and also spoke with several other clubs in Belgium, Spain and Germany.

However, it emerged over the weekend that Manchester United have offered him a chance to return to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils want their former striker back as a key addition to Ten Hag’s coaching staff.

And according to Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad, the former striker is close to agreeing to a move back to Manchester United this summer.

A deal is still not in place, but Manchester United and Van Nistelrooy are in advance talks over his return to Old Trafford.

There is enthusiasm in both camps over the potential return of the Dutchman to Manchester United.

The Premier League giants want Van Nistelrooy as a long-term addition to the coaching staff.

Van Nistelrooy spent five years at Old Trafford as a player, scoring 150 times in 219 appearances and winning the Premier League and the FA Cup.