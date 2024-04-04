'Rutter was incredible'

[Getty Images]

The Don't Go To Bed Just Yet panel were full of praise for Leeds forward Georginio Rutter after another impressive performance in Monday's vital 3-1 win over Hull City.

The Frenchman offered defensive solidity and versatility as well as creating his side's opener with a wonderful snaking run that saw him beat four players in midfield.

"He was immense," said BBC Radio Leeds' Adam Pope.

"I think he took three players out of the game just with a switch of the hips - Shakira style. Before the game Neil Redfearn specifically said it will be so important what Georginio Rutter does without the ball.

"From minute one defensively he was in at right-back helping Sam Byram out, helping Joe Rodon out. I thought he was incredible.

"For someone whose had that operation - and you could tell he was struggling a bit in the first half at Watford - I thought it was full Georgie to the point where he thought 'I can't shoot so I won't' and offloaded shots to other people."

"I thought Georgie had a great game, he was really good defensively nicking the ball back and stuff," added Kaiser Chief's bassists Simon Rix.

"Great movement for the first goal. He created that in his own way."

