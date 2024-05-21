🚨 Ruthless Southgate names provisional England squad for Euro 2024

England have named their provisional squad for this summer's European Championships.

Gareth Southgate has called upon an initial 30 names as he tries to whittle things down to a final 26 before the June 7 deadline.

And the Three Lions boss has made some ruthless calls with Jordan Henderson and Marcus Rashford both left at home after their disappointing seasons.

Crystal Palace pair Eberechi Eze and Adam Wharton meanwhile have been named with Southgate going for form over experience.

Chelsea's Ben Chilwell has been dropped but Luke Shaw is named despite spending most of the campaign out injured.

England start their Euro campaign on June 16 against Serbia before facing Denmark and Slovenia to round off Group C.