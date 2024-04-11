'We have to be ruthless' - Rangers' assistant Bradford

Rangers' assistant coach Jay Bradford insists the side "have to be ruthless" in upcoming games.

Speaking to RangersTV as they prepare to welcome Glasgow City on Sunday, Bradford was full of praise for the players and knows they're up to the challenge.

“The players are a credit to the club and we are excited to get everybody back in and focus on the games that we have got coming up," she said.

“All we can ask is that they give their best, I know it sounds really cliche and cheesy but that is all we want from them and they give us that. On the back of that gets us results.”

“Sunday's game is massive and we have to be ruthless.

“When we have got teams on the ropes we have to go for it and we have to keep our foot on the gas because if we let up for a second they'll be teams ready to catch us.

“We are ready for that challenge and we are relishing being right up there.

“We were actually saying with the staff it seems like a lifetime ago that we played City. We have had to switch our brain back onto them and the threats that they pose. They have improved since the last time that we played them.

“There will be some sticky moments in there I'm sure because it is a really tough league, but we will be ready for that and we will come out of the other side of it.”