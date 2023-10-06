Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election results live: SNP leader Humza Yousaf promises to ‘reflect’ after embarrassing defeat

Katy Loudon, the SNP candidate, was easily beaten by Labour in the Rutherglen by-election - PA

Humza Yousaf has promised to “reflect” on a bruising by-election defeat for the Scottish National Party after they lost a 5,000-seat majority to Labour.

An embarrassing night for the First Minister saw a 20.4 per cent swing to Labour, as the SNP was thrashed into second place in the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election.

The result heaps pressure on Mr Yousaf, with the vote being his first test at the ballot box since he succeeded Nicola Sturgeon as SNP leader in March.

Mr Yousaf tweeted that it was a “disappointing night” but added: “Circumstances of this by-election were always very difficult for us.

“Collapse in the Tory vote, which went straight to Labour, also a significant factor. We lost this seat in 2017, and like 2019 we can win this seat back. However, we will reflect on what we have to do to regain the trust of the people of Rutherglen & Hamilton West.”

Meanwhile, Anas Sarwar, the Scottish Labour leader, hailed a “seismic” result and pledged to retake the seats his party lost to the SNP in 2019. The result means Labour now has two Scottish seats in Westminster, having previously only had one.

07:00 AM BST

Prof Sir John Curtice: History bodes well for Labour

Professor Sir John Curtice compared last night’s result to Labour’s by-election victory in Selby and Ainsty in July.

“By-election swings on this scale are the kind of swings that historically at least oppositions have secured when they’re going to go on to win the next general election,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

On what Labour can credibly hope for at the next election, Prof Sir John replied: “Labour’s claims that they might win 24 seats, which has probably been the most widely-quoted figure they’ve given, that certainly looks possible.

“The SNP, if they were kind of hoping that maybe the Labour challenge would disappear, it’s now clear the SNP have to work out how they are going to improve their popularity amongst voters in Scotland, and there’s some obvious problems in particular, not least the continuing division, public division, that’s going on in the party, together with the fact that frankly Mr Yousaf just isn’t as popular as his predecessor [Nicola Sturgeon].

“Unless he can begin to address some of those problems, it is at risk of losing a significant number of its seats at the next general election. And that doesn’t just matter to Scotland because if Sir Keir Starmer can start winning seats in Scotland, his chances of getting an overall majority and avoiding a hung parliament increase quite significantly.”

06:54 AM BST

Scale of Labour win 'undoubtedly' a surprise

Britain’s leading polling expert has said he was “undoubtedly” surprised by the scale of Labour’s victory overnight.

Asked whether he regarded the result as unexpected, Professor Sir John Curtice told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Yes, undoubtedly. If you look at the recent opinion polls across Scotland as a whole, so far as voting intention for Westminster is concerned, they are pointing on average to something like an 11-point swing from the SNP to Labour.

“Quite substantial, an outcome with which I think Labour would have been perfectly content if that is what had transpired in Rutherglen last night. But in the end was nearly twice that. It was the order of 20 per cent.”

Prof Sir John added the result “was the kind of result we would expect in this constituency before the 2014 referendum”, suggesting Labour could recover its fortunes prior to the dominance of the SNP in Scottish politics from 2015 onwards.

06:42 AM BST

Could Scottish independence help the SNP recover?

Joe Twyman, the director of Deltapoll, suggested hope may not be lost for the SNP.

Asked about Humza Yousaf’s first by-election test, Mr Twyman told Sky News: “Potentially, [the SNP] may still be able to rely on this core of ‘yes’ voters if they can get them to turn out.”

The SNP won 48 out of 59 seats in Westminster in 2019 – but that success now seems a world away - Andy Buchanan/AFP

He added: “Can they get [‘yes’ voters] to turn out at an election, or will all that has gone on in Scottish politics over the last few months and indeed years mean that, for whatever reason, SNP voters decide at the next election that, yes, they may identify with the party, and yes, they may identify with voting ‘yes’ in an independence referendum, but actually they’re going to sit the next one out and not turn up at the ballot box? That’s the big question.”

06:38 AM BST

Labour has 'enormous momentum' as party prepares for conference

Labour now has “enormous momentum” going into its annual conference and could win as many as 40 Scottish seats at the next election, a polling expert has said of the Rutherglen result.

Joe Twyman, the director of Deltapoll, noted the victory will provide a boost for Sir Keir Starmer ahead of his party’s gathering in Liverpool, which begins on Sunday, and could also bode well for next year’s general election.

Mr Tywman told Sky News: “The most important thing is to say straight off the bat, as we always say at times like this, by-elections are unusual in many weird and wonderful ways and it’s really important not to read too much into a single by-election result.

“But having said that, there’s no doubt that the size of the swing in this case, the margin of victory that Labour achieved, hands them enormous momentum going into their conference. The reason for that is there are 59 seats in Scotland, and Labour held, at the last election, one.

“And so to build on that is going to be hugely, hugely important for Labour to get the 126 gains that they need at the upcoming general election in order to get a majority. And so the question was what would Scotland play in that, and at least on the basis of last night it could provide, potentially, a huge number of those seats.

“In fact, the analysis suggests as many as 40 if this result was replicated at an election, but that is a big if. Because what we still don’t know is what the ‘yes’ voters did, and by that I mean: have Labour managed to break the connection between voting ‘yes’ at the Scottish referendum and voting SNP? If they’re moving to Labour, that is a big win for them in Scotland and a big win for them nationally too.”

06:32 AM BST

Michael Shanks, the newest MP: I will be your champion

Michael Shanks, the newest Labour face in the Commons, wrote on Twitter in the early hours of this morning:

It is the honour of my life to have been elected as the MP for Rutherglen & Hamilton West.



Thank you to all those who helped deliver this result.



The largest thanks goes to all those who have put their trust in me. My promise in return is a simple one: I will be your champion. pic.twitter.com/mD1sTIN5yz — Michael Shanks (@mgshanks) October 6, 2023

06:21 AM BST

Why was the Rutherglen by-election held?

The Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election was the first held in Scotland as a result of a recall petition.

Margaret Ferrier, the constituency’s lockdown-breaking former MP, was from the Commons after a petition by constituents – the fourth in UK history – met the threshold to spark a fresh vote.

Margaret Ferrier, seen speaking in the House of Commons last year, was forced to vacate her seat - Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament

The initial challenge was set in motion when Ms Ferrier was suspended from the Commons for 30 days over a major breach of Covid rules.

She was subsequently stripped of the SNP whip, and had already been instructed to carry out 270 hours of unpaid work after she admitted putting the lives of others at risk by ignoring orders to self-isolate in September 2020.

06:12 AM BST

Polling guru: Labour will dominate in Scotland if result replicated

Professor Sir John Curtice, Britain’s foremost polling guru, told the BBC:

By-elections will often exaggerate the swing against the Government.



But still, it’s the direction of travel that you cannot ignore in this by-election.



I suspect if this kind of swing was to replicate across Scotland as a whole, you’d be talking about the Labour Party quite clearly being the dominant party north of the border once again.

06:10 AM BST

Rutherglen and Hamilton West: We have 'work to do', SNP admits after crushing defeat

The SNP’s defeat in Rutherglen and Hamilton West marks its first by-election loss in 16 years.

And deputy leader Keith Brown has admitted that the Scottish nationalists have “work to do” ahead of the next general election, which will be held next year.

“Of course it’s a challenge,” Mr Brown told reporters after the result was announced.

“I do feel confident, if we can get the offer right, then rather than the declining, managed decline of the UK, its economy and so on, one of the most unequal countries in the world, we can move forward to a brighter future with independence.

“But we have to get the offer right and we’ve got work to do.”

06:04 AM BST

‘Trailblazer’ Humza Yousaf picks the wrong ‘Time’ to lose his temper

It’s not unusual for political leaders to get angry after losing an argument but I’ve seldom seen anyone lose the plot so badly as Humza Yousaf managed yesterday, writes Alan Cochrane.

That was the situation when on the day his picture was surprisingly splashed across the cover of Time, the international news magazine, Scotland’s First Minister was ordered, not once but three times, to apologise after accusing Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross of lying.

'The SNP leader was more worried than most about the result that was taking place in the by-election' - Jane Barlow/PA Wire

It would be churlish not to congratulate Yousaf for achieving that international accolade, but at the same time most observers would be left wondering where that once-prestigious organ gets its information about Scotland.

After all, Yousaf is not exactly the current pin-up boy of Scottish politics … or even in his own party. And as for being a “trailblazer” as Time describes him, the “trail” to where, please?

Alan Cochrane: How Humza Yousaf broke the strictest rule of politics

05:56 AM BST

Shadow Scottish Labour minister: This is a groundbreaking result

A massive 20.3% swing to Labour is a groundbreaking result and a testimony to the enormous effort put in over months by our candidate @mgshanks and all the activists who tirelessly worked to earn every one of those 17,845 votes.



Congratulations to Michael Shanks MP!#LabourGain https://t.co/sWa1GSZxkW — Paul Sweeney (@PaulJSweeney) October 6, 2023

05:45 AM BST

'There's no part of the United Kingdom that Labour can't win'

Labour can win across the whole of the UK after sweeping to victory in Rutherglen and Hamilton West, its newest MP has said.

Michael Shanks, a 35-year-old secondary school teacher, made the remarks as he celebrated a night that saw Sir Keir Starmer and Anas Sarwar’s party win almost three in five votes in the constituency.

“There’s absolutely no doubt that this result shows that there’s no part of the United Kingdom that Labour can’t win,” he told Sky News.

“It’s been a long time in Scotland, Labour building back to a place where people can trust us again. The leadership of Keir Starmer and Anas Sarwar has got us to a place where people have put their trust in us.”

05:36 AM BST

SNP MP urges 'calm heads'

An SNP MP has urged “calm heads” in the wake of the party’s defeat at the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election.

David Linden, the party’s spokesman for social justice at Westminster, claimed on Twitter commentators were getting “wildly carried away” about the significance of the swing towards Labour:

Final media interviews done. A reflection before bed for those getting wildly carried away with by-election swings. In 2008, my party won Glasgow East on a swing of 22%. You only have to look to the 2010 election to see how that seat played out.



It’s a time for calm heads. — David Linden MP (@DavidLinden) October 6, 2023

The SNP won Glasgow East in 2008 with a swing of 22.5 percentage points, only for Labour to re-take the seat at the general election two years later with a swing of 18.5 points.

Mr Linden told the Politico website: “The seat has swung back and forth like a pendulum at every election since 2010. Onwards to the general election, where I expect a very different result.”

05:30 AM BST

Good morning

Dominic Penna here, The Telegraph’s Political Correspondent, guiding you through what is already an extraordinary day in politics.

The Labour Party has won a stunning victory in the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election.

Michael Shanks is the newest Labour MP after the party wrested Rutherglen and Hamilton West from the control of the SNP - Jane Barlow/PA

Michael Shanks was elected as the new MP for the constituency, defeating SNP candidate Katy Loudon by 17,845 votes to 8,399.

It marks a swing of 20.4 per cent to Labour, and will raise questions for Humza Yousaf’s party after a torrid few months – while Sir Keir Starmer will be buoyed at proof of a Labour recovery in Scotland which, if replicated a general election, could lead to a virtual clean sweep north of the border.

04:13 AM BST

'Remarkable result' for Labour, says Curtice

John Curtice said it was a “remarkable result” for the Labour party, which comes on the eve of its annual conference next week.

“This is the kind of result that suggests that the Labour Party is potentially capable of winning seats again in Scotland,” he told BBC News.

03:40 AM BST

Tory candidate blames tactical voting

Thomas Kerr, the Tory candidate in Rutherglen and Hamilton West has blamed his party’s defeat in the seat on tactical voters.

Mr Kerr said he was disappointed after the Scottish Conservatives won just 1,192 ballots, or 3.9 per cent of the vote, and lost their deposit.

The councillor for Shettleston said tactical voting “squeezed” Conservative support while voters were keen to “send a message” to the SNP.

03:21 AM BST

We’ll retake Scotland, says Labour

Labour is on the verge of a major comeback in Scotland in next year’s general election that could propel Sir Keir Starmer into Downing Street, the party has declared, after trouncing the SNP in a “seismic” by-election.

Read Simon Johnson’s full report here.

02:45 AM BST

I will be your champion, says new MP

Michael Shanks, the new Labour MP, said: “It is the honour of my life to have been elected as the MP for Rutherglen & Hamilton West.

“Thank you to all those who helped deliver this result.

“The largest thanks goes to all those who have put their trust in me. My promise in return is a simple one: I will be your champion.”

02:44 AM BST

Yousaf points to fall in Tory vote

Humza Yousaf, the SNP leader and Scottish First Minister, posted on X: “A disappointing night for the SNP. I want to thank our exceptional candidate @KatyLoudonSNP and our activists for their incredible efforts. Let me also congratulate Michael Shanks on being elected. Circumstances of this by-election were always very difficult for us.

“Collapse in the Tory vote, which went straight to Labour, also a significant factor. We lost this seat in 2017, and like 2019 we can win this seat back. However, we will reflect on what we have to do to regain the trust of the people of Rutherglen & Hamilton West.”

02:18 AM BST

Sarwar: ‘Scottish politics has changed’

Anas Sarwar, the Scottish Labour leader, posted on X: “This seismic result shows Scottish politics has changed.

“Scots are tired of two tired, failing and incompetent governments.

“Scottish Labour is now the party of change and tonight demonstrates Scotland will lead the way in delivering a Labour Government.”

He also shared a tweet congratulating Michael Shanks, the new MP for Rutherglen and Hamilton West.

What a result! Congratulations to Labour’s newest MP- @MGShanks. He will be a great servant of his community.



To everyone who helped make this happen- the Labour family & the families of Rutherglen & Hamilton W- thank you! We will deliver the change our country so deeply needs. pic.twitter.com/eYmFmT7wyf — Anas Sarwar (@AnasSarwar) October 6, 2023

02:15 AM BST

Swing of 20.4pc from SNP to Labour

The vote swing was 20.4 per cent from Labour to the SNP.

Sir John Curtice said that if this swing was replicated across Scotland in a general election, Labour would win 42 seats - up from only one in the 2019 election.

The SNP would win only six seats, down from the 48 they achieved in 2019 and returning to the number they had before the 2014 independence referendum.

02:14 AM BST

Starmer: ‘It is time for a change’

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: “This is a seismic result. People in Rutherglen and Hamilton West have sent a clear message - it is time for change. And it is clear they believe that this changed Labour Party can deliver it.

“I have always said that winning back the trust of people in Scotland is essential. Tonight’s victory is the culmination of three and a half years of hard work and humility on that journey. I am grateful to everyone who has put their faith in us today - we will work every day to repay it.

“Voters across Scotland and across Britain want a government determined to deliver for working people, with a proper plan to rebuild our country. They want to move on from two SNP and Tory governments that offer only more division, more chaos and more infighting.

“The country deserves a government firmly on their side and focused on their priorities - and Labour will deliver that for them.”

01:53 AM BST

Where the votes went

Labour - 17,845

SNP - 8,399

Conservatives - 1,192

Liberal Democrats - 895

Greens - 601

01:48 AM BST

Labour wins Rutherglen by-election

It’s a resounding victory for Labour with more than 17,000 votes, easily beating the SNP into second, who picked up only 8,399, down from 23,775 in 2019.

01:40 AM BST

Candidates called to the stage

Candidates at the counting centre in Hamilton are being called to the stage to discuss the provisional result with the returning officer. The result will be announced shortly after that.

01:30 AM BST

‘Very close’ to a declaration

The result is running late but we are very close to a declaration, officials have said.

01:06 AM BST

Result expected at 1.15am

We are expecting the result to be announced in about 10 minutes...

The last few votes are being totted up - PA

12:59 AM BST

Sarwar: This is a ‘seismic’ moment

Arguing the by-election was a “turning point” for Scottish Labour, party leader Anas Sarwar said: “I think the clear message is that people are sick of two failing governments, two incompetent, divisive governments, and people are demanding change.

“And they can now see that the only vehicle for that change is the Scottish Labour Party and Scotland can lead the way in delivering a UK Labour Government.”

Pressed on what the result means for the general election and Sir Keir Starmer, he said: “I’ll just say this is I believe a seismic moment – I think it is a significant point in Scotland’s political history.

“And I think this is going to have huge reverberations as we head towards that next general election. But we need to wait for the official declaration.”

He said Labour was “really confident” of gaining a strong result, saying: “That can be a springboard going into the next election.

Although the turnout was low, he said it was higher than that in the Airdrie and Shotts by-election in 2021.

Labour sources believe they may have got 50 per cent of the popular vote which would mean a trouncing of the SNP.

12:50 AM BST

Labour leader arrives in Hamilton

The Labour candidate Michael Shanks, a school teacher, has arrived at the count with Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar.

12:41 AM BST

Are independence voters abandoning the SNP?

Sir John Curtice has told BBC Scotland that in recent years the electorate has split along constitutional lines, with independence supporters backing the SNP and Unionist voters dividing three ways.

However, he said some independence supporters have now stopped backing the SNP.

There are also widespread reports of a collapse in the Scottish Tory vote and rumours they may have lost their deposit.

Conservative insiders blamed tactical voting by Tory supporters for Labour to give the SNP a bloody nose and insisted the result would not be “representative” of how the party was performing across Scotland.

The Tories claimed 15 per cent of the vote here in 2019 and 19.5 per cent in 2017.

Thomas Kerr, right, the Tory candidate in Rutherglen - GETTY IMAGES

12:23 AM BST

SNP candidate arrives at the count

The SNP candidate Katy Loudon has just arrived at the count to a smattering of applause.

However, it appears almost certain now that she has lost.

Party insiders said the turnout would have been lowered by the extremely wet weather on polling day.

Katy Loudon, the SNP candidate in the Rutherglen by-election - PA

12:14 AM BST

Turnout plunges nearly 30pc

The turnout in the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election was 37.19pc, with a total of 30,531 votes cast.

That is a long way down from 66.48pc at the general election in 2019, when 53,794 valid votes were cast.

12:13 AM BST

What to watch out for tonight

Here are some benchmarks to look out for and what they could mean for next year’s general election:

A swing of 5 per cent from the SNP to Labour - what Labour needs to overturn the SNP’s 5,230 majority

A swing of between 5 and 7 per cent from the SNP to Labour - this would make Labour competitive in between 15 and 20 seats if replicated across Scotland in a general election

A swing of 10 per cent from the SNP to Labour - this would make Labour competitive in 24 seats if replicated across Scotland in a general election.

Sir John Curtice, the UK’s most eminent psephologist, has previously said: “If Labour picks up two dozen seats in Scotland, you can probably knock four points off the lead over the Conservatives that the Labour Party would need UK-wide in order to achieve an overall majority.”

12:09 AM BST

‘Very bad night’ ahead for the SNP

Labour are extremely confident they have won the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election by a healthy margin - the first time they will ever have taken a seat off the SNP in a Westminster by-election.

Michael Shanks is expected to be confirmed as the victor, making him the second Scottish Labour MP, at around 1.30am.

Party insiders said the SNP had suffered a “very bad night” and Labour had managed to get their vote out, despite wet weather, thanks to a large number of boots on the ground.

In contrast, the SNP are downbeat and are conceding defeat, with insiders stating that many of their supporters stayed at home.

12:02 AM BST

Tonight we could learn a lot about Labour

Rutherglen and Hamilton West is seen as a key bellwether for Labour’s hopes of staging a major comeback in Scotland in next year’s general election, which would provide a major boost to Sir Keir Starmer’s chances of becoming Prime Minister.

It is also Humza Yousaf’s first major test at the ballot box as SNP leader after he succeeded Nicola Sturgeon but is being staged after voters in the seat sacked their disgraced nationalist MP, Margaret Ferrier, over a serious breach of Covid rules.

Labour is the clear favourite to win the by-election and a large majority would give Mr Yousaf a huge political headache ahead of the SNP conference in Aberdeen, which starts on Oct 15.

However, a relatively narrow victory over a crisis-hit and warring SNP would raise doubts over predictions that Labour could emerge as the largest party in Scotland in the general election.

Mr Sarwar has made repeated visits to the seat with Sir Keir Starmer and a series of senior Shadow Cabinet figures. Sir Keir is expected to travel there again on Friday if Michael Shanks, the party’s candidate, is victorious.

Labour's candidate Michael Shanks - GETTY IMAGES

12:00 AM BST

Welcome to our live blog

Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election.

We’ll be bringing you the result as soon as it is announced – plus all of the best analysis and reaction on what promises to be a dramatic night in Scottish politics.