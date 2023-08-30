Ruth Langsford shares health update as she misses third day of Loose Women

David M. Benett - Getty Images

Loose Women presenter Ruth Langsford is still at home battling a cold, hence her third absence from the show in a row this week.

The star, who is married to Eamonn Holmes, explained her absence from the ITV programme on Instagram in a cookery clip, which saw Langsford rustling up some broth in an attempt to soothe her illness.

"Still got the lurgy!" she wrote.

"Got out of my sick bed to make myself some healthy soup though. Gathered what veg I had and added a carton of chicken bone broth - it's delicious!

"Added some cooked chicken and simmered the whole lot into a bowl of nourishing goodness," the broadcaster added, before quoting her grandmother's old saying of 'that'll put hairs on your chest'.

Sending her love in the comment section, recent Celebs Go Dating participant Vanessa Feltz responded with a heart emoji and "Wish you better lovely friend".

"Sending prayers for healing!", "Wishing you better soon, Ruth", "Ruth, sending you lots of love, see you on This Morning next week when you're feeling better" and "I hope you're better soon," read a number of fan messages.

Meanwhile, earlier this month it was revealed that Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford's travel show How the Other Half Lives has been axed after five series.

"Sadly, the series fell victim to the pandemic - it was just impossible to get across the world to meet very rich people - and there are no plans to revive the series now," Eamonn said.

"But I do feel privileged to have been a part of it and to have met people in parts of the world that are no longer accessible. We got to spend time with some extraordinary people, including a billionaire and his wife in Ukraine and some of the richest people in Moscow."

Loose Women airs weekdays on ITV.

