Rutgers wrestling vs. Michigan updates; No Shane Griffith for Michigan.

There were some interesting developments at the weigh-in scale for the Rutgers University wrestling team's match at Michigan today.

The match will be streamed live on Big Ten Plus beginning at 1 p.m.

For Michigan, graduate student transfers and past NCAA All-Americans Shane Griffith (174) and Austin Gomez (149) did not weigh in.

Griffith was the NCAA 165-pound champion in 2021, a two-time NCAA finalist at 165 and a three-time national top five finisher for Stanford before he transferred to Michigan for his final collegiate season last spring.

Gomez was fourth at 149 in 2022, when he was at Wisconsin. He had also previously wrestled at Iowa State. Gomez also did not weigh in Friday night for Michigan's 27-9 defeat to No. 1 Penn State. Griffith did wrestle in that match and defeated Nittany Lions' backup Terrell Barraclough. 2-1 on a reversal late in the second period.

John Poznanski is one of 2 unbeaten wrestlers for the Rutgers University wrestling team.

The two non weigh-ins give Rutgers a better chance to win at both 149 and 174. The Scarlet Knights may now be favored at 174 with Jackson Turley and 149 is probably a toss-up.

Rutgers had an interesting weigh-in as graduate student Jacob Butler weighed in at 157 with junior Al Desantis . Butler was the starter and nationally-ranked at 149 at the beginning of the season before he sustained a knee injury in the Black Knight Invitational at West Point, N.Y. on Nov. 19.

This is the first time Butler has weighed in since the injury. He did wrestle at 157 last season for Oklahoma.

Andrew Clark, the starter at 157, did not weigh in for the fourth straight match. Could Butler weighing in at 157 indicate a possible scenario where both redshirt sophomore Michael Cetta and Butler are eventually in the lineup at 149 and 157 respectively? Cetta has been solid at 149 since Butler's injury. The 157 weight has still be inconsistent for Rutgers.

Projected lineups. Rutgers listed first.

Rankings are from intermatwrestle.com and flowrestling.org.

125. 13/19 Dean Peterson (8-2) or Brandon Chletsos (6-3) vs. 5/17 Michael DeAugustino (6-2).

133: 8/11 Dylan Shawver (17-3) vs. 6/6 Dylan Ragusin (17-0)

141: 11/11 Mitch Moore (10-1) or Devon Britton vs. 25/24 Sergio Lemley (11-4)

149: Michael Cetta (10-4) vs Fidel Mayora (0-1) or Dylan Gilcher (10-8).

157: Al Desantis (5-8) or Jacob Butler (3-2) vs. 9/12 Will Lewan (5-4) or Zack Mattin (10-6)

165: Anthony White (9-9) or Luke Gayer (9-7) vs. 7/7 Cameron Amine (7-4)

174: 19/17 Jackson Turley (7-2) vs Joseph Walker (6-3)

184: 20/25 Brian Soldano (10-5) vs. 15/14 Jaden Bullock (12-6)

197: 9/11 John Poznanski (11-0) vs. 32/NR Bobby Striggow (5-6) or Brendin Yatooma (2-3)

HWT: 7/7 Yarasalu Slavikouski (13-0) vs. 4/4 Lucas Davison (9-2)

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Rutgers wrestling: Scarlet Knights vs. Michigan updates;