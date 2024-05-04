Rutgers wrestling – Shane Cartagena-Walsh wins Sam Cali Award

After entering the 2023 campaign with high expectations, Rutgers wrestling did not disappoint with a 12-5 overall record. While the Scarlet Knights got contributions from everyone on the roster, one player who stood out was Shane Cartagena-Walsh. On Wednesday, he received recognition for his stellar play when he won the Sam Cali Award given to the top freshman.

In his first season with Rutgers, Cartagena-Walsh finished with a 4-1 record. The New Jersey native also added one bonus point win to his resume. In the 174 weight class he posted a 8-5 record. For head coach Scott Goodale, the performance of Cartagena-Walsh was a welcome sign.

As Goodale shifts his focus to next season, Cartagena-Walsh is expected to have an important role. He showed last season that he could hold his own in the in the 174 and 184 weight class and should see more opportunities.

Our Sam Cali Award for Top Freshman goes to Shane Cartagena-Walsh!

#RelentlessPursuit | #GoRU pic.twitter.com/ZdADsZ8HfH

— Rutgers Wrestling (@RUWrestling) May 1, 2024

While Cartagena-Walsh’s career is just getting started, he has joined impressive company. The 2022-2023 Sam Cali Award winner was Michael Crete, who added to his trophy case this week. The New Jersey native was named Rutgers’ Most Improved Wrestler on Wednesday night.

With Cartagena Walsh in the mix, Rutgers wrestling has a bright future.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire