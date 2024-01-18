Rutgers wrestling moves up one spot in coaches poll

Through the first few months of the wrestling season, Rutgers has been one of the best teams in the country. Through 10 matches, the Scarlet Knights have posted an impressive 9-1 record. Due to their impressive start, the Scarlet Knights are slowly inching their way to the top of the coach’s pool.

Their record includes wins over two ranked opponents (UPenn and Indiana).

In the latest rankings released this week, Rutgers had moved up one spot to No. 13 in the NWCA Coaches Poll. The only teams ranked ahead of them in the Big Ten are No,1 Penn State, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska and Iowa. While their success has been impressive to watch, Rutgers still has more to accomplish before the season ends.

Although the Scarlet Knights have gotten impressive performances from various sources, a few stand out. That includes Jackson Turley, who earned Big Ten Co-Wrestler of the Week honors on Tuesday. He is the third Scarlet Knight to win a weekly award this year, joining Yaraslau Slavikouski and John Poznanski.

As the talented trio has struck fear into their opponents, Rutgers has looked almost unstoppable. They have also thrived in conference play, with a 2-0 record.

Although the rankings will change as the season goes on, Rutgers recent bump shows that people are taking notice of their success. They will look to continue to climb the coach’s poll and jump into the ninth spot in the coming weeks with only Virginia Tech, Michigan, and South Dakota State in their way.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire