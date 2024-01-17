Rutgers wrestling: Jackson Turley wins the Big Ten Wrestler of the Week Award

Rutgers wrestling Jackson Turley won the Big Ten Wrestler of the Week Award after finishing 2-0 over the weekend. Wrestling in the 174-pound weight class, Turley defeated Indiana No. 9 Donnell Washington on Friday and defeated Purdue Brody Bauman on Sunday.

Turley defeated Washington by a 15-0 tech fall in the second period to earn his first Big Ten victory of the 2023-24 season. Turley followed up his victory against Washington with a 25-second fall over Brody Bauman in a 26-13 dual win over Purdue on Sunday.

The two-time NCAA qualifier (2021, 2023) has a 6-2 record this season, and according to Intermat, Turley is ranked No. 19 in the 174-pound weight class.

Turley is the third Scarlet Knight to receive this Big Ten award, with the last Rutgers Wrestler of the Week being John Poznanski on December 12. The Scarlet Knights have a 9-1 record with two Big Ten victories over No. 21 Indiana and Purdue, ranking No. 14 in the country.

Rutgers returns to action on Friday as they travel to Michigan to take on Michigan State (East Lansing, Mich.) and No. 9 Michigan (Ann Arbor, Mich.) on Sunday.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire