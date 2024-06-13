Rutgers wrestling finishes with one of the top recruiting classes in the nation

Things are certainly trending right for Rutgers wrestling.

On Wednesday, InterMat named the Scarlet Knights’ 2024 recruiting class the fourth-best in the country. That is welcome news for the Scarlet Knights as they look to build on their 12-5 record.

When Rutgers returns to action for the 2024-2025 campaign, there will be a few new faces. That includes Andrew Barbosa, Nate Blanchette, Ryan Ford, Conner Harer, and Alex Nini. Three members of that group, Harer, Nini, and Blanchette, are ranked in the top 100 nationally.

It is a huge recruiting class for Rutgers as they look to move up in the Big Ten standings. The Big Ten, the unquestioned toughest conference in the sport, is stacked from top-to-bottom.

Four of the top six programs in the nation are from the Big Ten.

A class like this should be able to help head coach Scott Goodale make some noise in the Big Ten.

.@RUWrestling officially locks up its highest-rated rookie class since 2008! https://t.co/XOYeHvSv5E

— Bradly Derechailo (@Bradly_D) June 12, 2024

While Rutgers freshmen will be looking to make their mark, they will also have plenty of veterans to rely on, including Yaraslau Slavikouski, who will be using his final year of eligibility. He is regarded as one of the top heavyweights in the country.

