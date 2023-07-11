Rutgers Wrestling will face Minnesota and Purdue in Big Ten Crossovers

Big Ten Wrestling confirmed crossover matchups for Rutgers wrestling on Monday, with the Scarlet Knights hosting Minnesota and traveling to Purdue. Rutgers will host the Golden Gophers at Jersey Mikes Arena and travel to take on the Boilermakers, with the dates coming later.

Rutgers head coach Scott Goodale confirmed the announcement on his Twitter account.

Minnesota finished the season with a 12-3 (5-3 Big Ten) record in 2022-23, finishing No. 5 in the Big Ten Conference standings. Heading into this upcoming season, the Golden Gophers are ranked No. 4 in the 2024 NCAA Recruiting Class Rankings, according to Flowrestling. Minnesota has four 2024 recruits committed to their program, one ranking in the top-25 and three in the top 100.

Big Ten Wrestling Crossovers confirmed: @RUWrestling will be hosting Minnesota at Jersey Mikes Arena and will be on the road at Purdue!! Dates to be announced at a later date. — Coach Scott Goodale (@CoachGoodale) July 10, 2023

On the other hand, the Boilermakers finished the 2022-23 season with a 4-11 (0-8 Big Ten) record, finishing last in the Big Ten Conference. Purdue is ranked No. 18 in the 2024 NCAA Recruiting Class Rankings, according to Flowrestling. The Boilermakers have two commitments to their 2024 recruiting class, ranking in the top 100.

In 2022-23, the Scarlet Knights finished the season with a 10-7 (2-6 Big Ten), finishing No. 11 in the Big Ten Conference. Rutgers wrestling received four commitments for their 2024 class, ranking No. 10 in the 2024 NCAA Recruiting Class Rankings. Goodale received a commitment from one 2024 prospect ranked in the top-25 and three recruits ranked in the top 100, a positive sign heading into the 2023-24 season.

