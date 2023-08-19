Rutgers Wrestling adds home dual match with Virginia Tech to 2023-2024 schedule

With the start of the wrestling season only months away, Rutgers is adding to their home schedule. On Friday, the Scarlet Knights announced they will welcome Virginia Tech to Jersey Mike’s Arena. The date and time of the dual match will be released at a later date.

Although the full schedule has yet to be released, Virginia Tech marks the fifth home match on the books. Rutgers is also set to face Ohio State, Minnesota, Maryland, and Minnesota. They will face Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, and Purdue on the road.

.@PackWrestle senior Jamel Morris beats Virginia Tech's Mitch Moore in the finals to take home an ACC title at 141! Watch the remainder of tonight's ACC Wrestling Championships here: https://t.co/x9agL2bGIR #GoPack #STATEment pic.twitter.com/j5PU9l66JO — NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) March 10, 2019

Once the date is announced, the matchup with Virginia Tech will not be one that Rutgers fans want to miss. The Hokies ranked No. 10 in the final NWCA Coaches Poll and produced five All-Americans at the 2023 NCAA Wrestling Championships last March in Tulsa, Oklahoma. However, it is a match the Scarlet Knights are ready for.

Over the last few months, Rutgers has been busy adding to their roster. The new additions include Jacob Walter, Mitch Moore, and Yaraslau Slavikouski. The talented trio brings plenty of experience and accolades to Piscataway. They will be relied on heavily against a top-ten team like the Hookies.

YARASLAU ADVANCES.@HarvardWrestlin’s Yaraslau Slavikouski moves on to the Round of 16 in the heavyweight division. He will wrestle tonight for a spot in the Final 8 tomorrow! 🌿🤼 pic.twitter.com/M0I2xbqo9L — The Ivy League (@IvyLeague) March 16, 2023

They are joining a Scarlet Knights team that finished No. 22 in the final 2022-23 NWCA Coaches Poll. It was the 10th final top-25 finish for the Scarlet Knights under head coach Scott Goodale. With a roster full of talent, the 2023-2024 season should be no different.

