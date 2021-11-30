Rutgers women’s soccer places two semifinalist for the Hermann Trophy

Rutgers women’s soccer placed two players as semifinalists for the 2021 MAC Hermann Trophy. The announcement was made on Tuesday by the Missouri Athletic Club (MAC).

Senior midfielder Frankie Tagliaferri and defender Gabby Provenzano were among the 15 semifinalists for the national award. It was the first time in program history that two Scarlet Knights were named semifinalists.

The Hermann Trophy is given annually to the nation’s top player.

A transfer from Penn State, Tagliaferri has helped revolutionize the Rutgers attack this year with 13 goals and nine assists in 24 appearances. A captain, Provenzano has been tremendous defensively but also has been instrumental in her possession play, ability to play the ball out of the back and her strong movement forward.

Both players have been pivotal in what has been a historic season for the Scarlet Knights.

Rutgers was one of two programs to have multiple players named semifinalists. The other program is Florida State, who has midfielder Jaelin Howell and defender Emily Madril up for the award. Howell won the award last year.

On Friday in Santa Clara, CA, Rutgers plays Florida State for a berth in the championship game. Rutgers has had a tremendous season, going 19-3-2, winning the Big Ten regular season title and earning one of four No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament.

Senior defender Alia Martin (Michigan) was the only other Big Ten player named a semifinalist.