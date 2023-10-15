Rutgers women’s soccer legend Carli Lloyd joined the B1G Tailgate

Two times FIFA Women’s World Cup Champion Carli Lloyd joined the B1G Tailgate before Rutgers football Week 7 game against Michigan State on Saturday.

During her interview, Lloyd described her interest in Rutgers and how the university was on her radar for schools to attend at a young age. While attending Rutgers, she was intrigued by trying to put Rutgers women’s soccer on the map.

The Delran, New Jersey, native had overwhelming success as a Scarlet Knight in 2001-04. She remains a strong focal point of the women’s soccer program. Lloyd is No. 1 all-time in the Rutgers career record books for points (117) and goals (50) and is second in game-winners (15) and shots (295). She was elected into the Rutgers Hall of Fame in 2018, holding the single-season records for points (37) and goals (15), and is second in game-winners (six) for the Big East Conference.

️⚽️ 2x @FIFAWWC champ

️⚽️ 2x FIFA Women’s World POY

️⚽️ 2x @USWNT gold medalist@RUAthletics HOFer @CarliLloyd stops by the 𝐁𝟏𝐆 𝐓𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐞 set to talk with @MikeHallHere and @1Tyvis Powell. pic.twitter.com/wKBcAFL5Bp — Big Ten Soccer (@B1GSoccer) October 14, 2023

Lloyd guided the Scarlet Knights to the Sweet Sixteen in the program’s second-ever NCAA Tournament bid in 2001. Since 2001, Rutgers women’s soccer has gained national exposure as a contender, competing in multiple NCAA Tournaments.

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights players run on to the field…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights players run on to the field before the game against the Michigan State Spartans at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan State Spartans interim head coach Harlon Barnett leads…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan State Spartans interim head coach Harlon Barnett leads his team on to the field before the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr. (83)…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr. (83) is hit by Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Flip Dixon (10) while catching a touchdown pass during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan State Spartans tight end Maliq Carr (6) carries…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan State Spartans tight end Maliq Carr (6) carries the ball as Michigan State Spartans defensive back Chance Rucker (25) pursues during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) carries…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) carries the ball during the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive lineman Troy Rainey (51) reacts…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive lineman Troy Rainey (51) reacts after a defensive stop with defensive lineman Kyonte Hamilton (48) during the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano talks with…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano talks with an official during the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Ian Strong (29) gains…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Ian Strong (29) gains yards after catch during the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; The Rutgers Scarlet Knights band performs during the first…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; The Rutgers Scarlet Knights band performs during the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) throws the…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) throws the ball as Michigan State Spartans defensive lineman Derrick Harmon (41) pursues during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan State Spartans defensive back Angelo Grose (15) intercepts…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan State Spartans defensive back Angelo Grose (15) intercepts a pass intended for Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Max Patterson (0) during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Alante Brown (0) is…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Alante Brown (0) is tackled by Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Robert Longerbeam (7) during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Desmond Igbinosun (4) celebrates…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Desmond Igbinosun (4) celebrates his fumble recovery during the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Fans cheer during the first half of the game…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Fans cheer during the first half of the game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Michigan State Spartans at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (center) is…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (center) is seen on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights sideline during the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights tight end Johnny Langan (21) makes…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights tight end Johnny Langan (21) makes a catch as Michigan State Spartans defensive back Khalil Majeed (34) tackles during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) carries the…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) carries the ball as Michigan State Spartans defensive back Angelo Grose (15) pursues during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Katin Houser (12) throws the…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Katin Houser (12) throws the ball as Rutgers Scarlet Knights linebacker Deion Jennings (17) defends during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Aaron Young (4) celebrates…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Aaron Young (4) celebrates with teammates after recovering Michigan State fumble in the end zone for a touchdown during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Isaiah Washington (14) gains…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Isaiah Washington (14) gains yards after catch asMichigan State Spartans defensive back Khalil Majeed (34) pursues during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) throws the…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) throws the ball during the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) is…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) is tackled by Michigan State Spartans defensive back Chance Rucker (25) in front of wide receiver Ian Strong (29) during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Christian Dremel (6) is…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Christian Dremel (6) is tackled by Michigan State Spartans linebacker Cal Haladay (27) and defensive back Angelo Grose (15) during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Isaiah Washington (14) catches…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Isaiah Washington (14) catches a touchdown pass as Michigan State Spartans defensive back Jaden Mangham (1) defends during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Isaiah Washington (14) catches…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Isaiah Washington (14) catches a touchdown pass as Michigan State Spartans defensive back Jaden Mangham (1) defends during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Isaiah Washington (14) celebrates…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Isaiah Washington (14) celebrates after a touchdown reception with tight end Johnny Langan (21) and running back Aaron Young (4) during the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Christian Dremel (6) scores…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Christian Dremel (6) scores a two point conversion as wide receiver Ian Strong (29) blocks Michigan State Spartans defensive back Dillon Tatum (21) during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Thomas Amankwaa (24) stripes…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Thomas Amankwaa (24) stripes the ball away from Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Tyrell Henry (2) during a kick off during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Thomas Amankwaa (24) celebrates…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Thomas Amankwaa (24) celebrates with defensive back Joe Lusardi (37) after stripping the ball away from Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Tyrell Henry (not pictured) during a kick off during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) breaks…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) breaks a tackle by Michigan State Spartans defensive back Khalil Majeed (34) during a touchdown run during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) breaks…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) breaks a tackle by Michigan State Spartans linebacker Jordan Hall (5) during a touchdown run during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) celebrates…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) celebrates with quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) after a touchdown run during the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; A Rutgers Scarlet Knights fan cheers during the second…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; A Rutgers Scarlet Knights fan cheers during the second half of the game between the Scarlet Knights and the Michigan State Spartans at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights fans cheer during the second half…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights fans cheer during the second half of the game between the Scarlet Knights and the Michigan State Spartans at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) fights…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) fights for yards against Michigan State Spartans defensive lineman Jalen Sami (99) during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) fights…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) fights for yards as Michigan State Spartans linebacker Jacoby Windmon (4) and defensive lineman Khris Bogle (2) pursue during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) fights…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) fights for yards as Michigan State Spartans defensive back Malik Spencer (43) tackles during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire