Rutgers women’s lacrosse star Cassidy Spillis gets Big Ten honor

Over the last five years, Cassidy Spillis has been a human highlight reel for Rutgers women’s lacrosse. On Monday, she added to her trophy case as the New Jersey native was named the Big Ten Midfielder of the Year. It is the second time she has won the award.

While the news came as no surprise, Spillis joined special company. She is the second player in Big Ten history to win the award multiple times. She also became the first two-time unanimous midfielder of the year in Big Ten history. The honor is well deserved following an unforgettable season.

During the 2024 campaign, Spillis was a scoring machine for Rutgers. In 18 games, she set career highs in points with 79, goals with 74, and assists with five. For just the second time in her career, Spillis reached the 71-point mark. Due to her play, Rutgers women’s lacrosse made a deep playoff run.

Although Rutgers’ season came to an end on Thursday against Penn State in the Big Ten semifinals, Spillis leaves behind an unforgettable legacy. She finished her Rutgers career as the program’s all-time leader in points with 281, goals with 266, and draw controls with 313. While replacing her will be no easy task, Rutgers fans have been lucky enough to watch one of the best in program history over the last five years.

Tuesday provided another reminder of why Spillis will be a player who will never be forgotten and always connected to Rutgers athletics.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire