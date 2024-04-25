Rutgers women’s lacrosse standout Cassidy Spilis earns another Big Ten honor

During the 2024 season, Rutgers women’s lacrosse star Cassidy Spilis has been a human highlight reel and scoring machine. As a result, she has added some hardware to her trophy case and that continued on Tuesday.

Most recently, the Rutgers standout was named the Big Ten Midfielder of the Week for the sixth time this season.

Last Thursday, Spilis’ impact was on display against Ohio State. She sparked a 6-1 scoring run, which included three of her game-high five goals. During that stretch, she also made history, becoming the program’s all-time points scorer with 269. She finished her day against the Buckeyes with five goals, six draw controls, four ground balls, and two caused turnovers.

Her excellence did not stop there; three days later, she impressed against Vermont. On Sunday, Spilis added four goals and one assist to her resume. She also caused chaos on defense, forcing five turnovers. Regardless of the opponent, she continued to show why she is one of the best at her position.

GOAL NO. 60! Cassidy Spilis is now two points away from the program career record thanks to this player-up goal!

OSU 7, RU 4 pic.twitter.com/1hAyXJqxSc

— Rutgers Women’s Lacrosse (@rutgers_wlax) April 18, 2024

Through 68 games, Spilis has put together the best season of her career. She has set career highs in goals with 68 and points with 72. While she has excelled, the Scarlet Knights have been one of the best teams in the Big Ten.

As Rutgers shifts its focus to the Big Ten tournament, Spilis will be crucial. Tuesday provided a reminder of how important she is and the impact she can make.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire