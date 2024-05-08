Rutgers women’s basketball reveals 2024-2025 road and home opponents

While the 2024-2025 campaign is still months away, Rutgers women’s basketball fans began marking their calendars on Wednesday. The Big Ten revealed home and road opponents for every team in the conference, including Rutgers. In the 18-game league schedule, there will be a few unique road trips for fans to plan.

During the 2024-2025 campaign, Rutgers’ road slate includes games against Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Washington, and Oregon. Their meeting against the Oregon Ducks will mark the fourth all-time matchup and first since 2010 between the two programs. Rutgers will also play Penn State on the road.

Additionally, there will be plenty of reasons to head to Jersey Mike’s Arena. The home slate includes games against Illinois, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Purdue, UCLA, and USC. With UCLA and USC now in the Big Ten, they will, in a way, be making history with these match-ups.

USC and Rutgers will face off for the first time since 2009. The matchup with UCLA will mark the seventh meeting between the two programs and the first since 1999.

After a disappointing season, Rutgers will be eager to put the 2023-2024 campaign in the rearview mirror. Their record should improve due to a talented recruiting class that includes Kiyomi McMiller. They also added a few veteran pieces in the transfer portal in the form of Janae Walker and Jojo Lacey. Game dates and times will be announced in the coming months.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire