Rutgers women’s basketball offers talented guard Amaia Jackson

Class of 2025 recruit Amaia Jackson was offered by Rutgers women’s basketball last week, the offer from the Scarlet Knights just one of several for the guard prospect.

Jackson plays for Montverde Academy (Montverde, Florida), one of the top programs in the nation. The offer from Rutgers came during a week when she was also offered by Clemson, Memphis, Mississippi State, UPenn and Penn State among others.

She also holds offers from Harvard, Rhode Island and St. John’s among others.

A devastatingly good shooter from distance, Jackson is a prolific scorer at the prep and the EYBL level (she plays for the Miami Suns). A playmaker with the ball in her hands, she is a strong passer and runs the court well in transition.

Originally from New York, she transferred from Bishop Kearney (Brooklyn, New York) to Montverde last year.

Blessed to receive an offer from Rutgers University! Thank you Coach Washington and the rest of the coaching staff!! @RutgersWBB pic.twitter.com/rWIOpGlLyL — Amaia Jackson (@jackson_amaia) May 24, 2024

Rutgers head coach Coquese Washington has done a good job of landing elite recruits as she enters her third season with the Scarlet Knights.

Last year’s recruiting class was headlined by Kiyomi McMiller, who was the No. 27 recruit in the nation in the ESPN rankings. She selected Rutgers from an offer list that included Arizona State, Baylor, Kentucky, LSU, Michigan and Ole Miss among others.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire