Rutgers women’s basketball looks to continue undefeated start against Auburn

With two games in the books, Rutgers is 2-0 to start the 2023-2024 campaign. On Sunday, they will put their undefeated record on the line as they welcome Auburn to Jersey Mike’s Arena. This matchup represents a perfect game for the Scarlet Knights to prove themselves early on.

In Auburn, Rutgers will take on a team that has also won its first two games. So far this season, the Tigers have beaten Jacksonville State and Louisiana. In their victories, Auburn has outscored its opponents 138- 103. To improve to 3-0, Auburn must limit Destiny Adams and Chyna Cornwell.

As Rutgers has gotten off to an impressive start, Adams has led the way offensively, averaging 15 points a game. Cornwell has also made an impact, averaging 12.5 points and nine rebounds a game. The talented duo has set the tone offensively and on the boards.

For Auburn to win on the road, they will need a big game from their leading scorer, Honesty Scott-Grayson. The New Jersey native is averaging 14.5 points and seven rebounds a game. The Tigers offense is hard to stop when she gets into a rhythm.

Additionally, Sunday will be a special day in Piscataway. During the game, Rutgers will celebrate the life of former assistant coach Nikki McCray-Penson. The team will honor McCray-Penson and her impact on the game of basketball and those around her.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire