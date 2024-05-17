Rutgers women’s basketball latest to offer Zaniah Zellous

Zaniah Zellous, a national recruit and one of the top forward prospects in the nation, was offered by Rutgers women’s basketball this week.

Zellous is a 6-foot-2 forward from George Washington High School (Charleston, West Virginia). She can play either forward position.

At the AAU level, she plays for the prestigious WV Thunder program.

Zellous has a strong offer list that includes BYU, Clemson, Georgetown, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Memphis, Michigan, Penn State, Pittsburgh, St. John’s and West Virginia among others.

Rutgers currently does not have a recruit committed in the 2025 class.

Zellous tweeted about the offer from Rutgers on Wednesday evening, tagging head coach Coquese Washington.

After a great conversation with @CoqueseWashing i’m blessed to receive an offer 🙏🏿 https://t.co/M267P43EU8 — Zaniah Zellous 2025 (@ZaniahZellous) May 16, 2024

The 2024 recruiting class was a solid one for Rutgers. It featured five-star guard Kiyomi McMiller and four-star forward Zachara Perkins.

Committed to Rutgers since early January, McMiller is ranked the No. 22 player in the nation by ESPNW. Perkins picked Rutgers from a final three that included Syracuse and Tulsa.

