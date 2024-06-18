Rutgers women’s basketball to host Payton Dunbar on official visit

At the end of the month, Rutgers women’s basketball will host Payton Dunbar, for an official visit,

The news of Dunbar’s Rutgers visit came via Rivals beat writer Alex Crouthamel. Dunbar has received offers from schools such as Miami, Michigan, and Syracuse.

During her high school career, Dunbar has frustrated her opponents with athleticism and excellent length. She has also displayed impressive range as a shooter and has been a sparkplug on offense. Due to her play, schools nationwide, including Rutgers, have taken notice as they look to add to their 2025 class.

While Dunbar’s collegiate debut is still over a year away, Rutgers will get a chance later this month to make their pitch. The Scarlet Knights are coming off an 8-24 campaign but have added some intriguing talent. That list includes Janae Walker and Jojo Lacey in the transfer portal and five-star recruit Kiyomi McMiller.

— Payton Dunbar (@DunbarPayton) May 9, 2024

Before June comes to a close, Dunbar will be busy. The talented guard also has visits scheduled with Michigan, Wake Forest, and Virginia, according to 247Sports. On her tour, Rutgers will be the last stop, giving Rutgers ample time to prepare. If they can add Dunbar to the mix, then the 2025 class will have another talented scorer.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire