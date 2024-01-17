Rutgers women’s basketball heads on the road looking to end eight game skid

After a few days off, Rutgers women’s basketball will head on the road to take on Illinois this Wednesday. The Scarlet Knights have struggled lately, losing eight straight games. Against the Fighting Illini, the Scarlet Knights have a chance to get back in the win column and record their first conference win of the season.

Entering this game, Rutgers is averaging 68.5 points a game. They have been led by Destiny Adams, who is averaging 14 points per game. She is coming off one of the best games of her career. Against Penn State on Sunday, Adams scored 33 points and added nine rebounds to her resume.

As Illinois focuses on stopping Adams, Rutgers will be tasked with stopping Genesis Bryant. The talented guard is averaging 14.5 points per game. In her last five games, Bryant has only scored less than 12 points once.

Showed up and showed out ‼️🔊 Thank you to the best fans in the country 🤍#GoRU | #RUWBB pic.twitter.com/HtiX8ZUfww — Rutgers W.Basketball (@RutgersWBB) January 14, 2024

In this matchup, Rutgers must take advantage of every opportunity. So far this season, the Scarlet Knights are 5-7 when they score less than 63 points. The Fighting Illini are averaging 71.9 points per game and are highly motivated to get a win after a disappointing start to the month.

So far in January, both these teams have struggled. The Fighting Illini are 1-2 since the start of the new year while Rutgers is 0-4. Regardless of the final score, both teams have plenty to prove.

