Rutgers women’s basketball: Erica Lafayette is showing encouraging signs as a junior

Entering the 2022-2023 campaign, Erica Lafayette was not known for her offense. The Baton Rouge native averaged 1.6 points per game as a freshman and 0.6 points per game as a sophomore. Her offensive game has taken a step forward in her third season as a Scarlet Knight.

Through 28 games this season, Lafayette is averaging a career-high 6.2 points a game. She has scored ten or more points seven points this season and made the most of her opportunities. While Rutgers is in the midst of a rebuilding season, Lafayette has been one of the bright spots.

As the regular season enters its final weeks, Lafayette is one player who will be part of Rutgers plans next season. She has been aggressive on the boards, with 72 rebounds while adding 11 steals to her resume. Due to her improved play, she is averaging a career-high 22.6 minutes a game.

The first-ever three-pointer in the new Jersey Mikes Arena, courtesy of Erica Lafayette. 🤩@RutgersWBB pic.twitter.com/Y6RPagR5Zg — Rutgers On BTN (@RutgersOnBTN) November 10, 2021

Related

Photo gallery: What a rookie season for Kansas City Chiefs (and former Rutgers football star) running back Isiah Pacheco

Looking towards the 2023-2024 season, Lafayette could have a similar role. She isn’t expected to carry the offense but has provided some scoring and solid defense. Her biggest area of improvement will be her three-point shooting percentage which has fallen below 30 percent the last two seasons. As a freshman, Lafayette shot 66.7 from three-point range.

Related

Raphael Dunn details new Rutgers football offer: 'I was super excited'

Erica Lafayette knocks down the smooth J to get us on the board in the early going.#RUWBB | #GoRU pic.twitter.com/4qlDoT85Yf — Rutgers W.Basketball (@RutgersWBB) November 13, 2022

Lafayette has shown that she can be part of the solution for a Rutgers team that will be hoping to take a step forward next season.

Story continues

Related

Top 150 recruit Lathan Sommerville breaks down recent Rutgers basketball visit: 'I definitely think they are a good fit'

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire