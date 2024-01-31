Rutgers women’s basketball ends January with loss to Michigan State

On Monday night, Rutgers women’s basketball ended a brutal January with a loss to Michigan State. The Scarlet Knights could not conquer their Big Ten demons as the Spartans left Jersey Mike’s Arena with an 82-64 win.

As the Spartans used a big third quarter to pull away, Julia Ayrault led the way offensively. The Goose Pointe Woods native added 19 points and six rebounds to her resume. She also got help from Theryn Hallock, who put 16 points on the board.

While Rutgers didn’t have much to celebrate on Monday night, Destiny Adams added another impressive game to her highlight reel. The Lakehurst native scored 28 points. It marked the third time in her last five games that she scored at least 25 points.

In this matchup, Rutgers struggled to stop Michigan State close to the basket. The Spartans scored 42 points in the paint and took care of the basketball. They were also effective from three-point range, which made it hard for Rutgers to mount a comeback.

As Rutgers turns their attention to February, they must improve in conference play. So far this season, they are 0-10 against Big Ten teams and didn’t record a win in January. With only eight games left in the regular season, time is running out to turn things around.

