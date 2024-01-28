Rutgers women’s basketball drops another game

On Saturday, Rutgers women’s basketball was unable to end their losing streak, which increased to 11 games. Rutgers took on Wisconsin and failed to get key stops in a 73-62 loss.

As Wisconsin secured their second straight win, they were led by Serah Williams. The Brooklyn native added 31 points and 12 rebounds to her resume. She was not the only Badger who made an impact, as Ronnie Porter chipped in 11 points.

There were a few bright spots for the Scarlet Knights, including Kassondra Brown and Mya Petticord. Brown led the way offensively with 13 points while dishing out four assists. Petticord continued to be a scoring machine by adding 15 points to her resume.

Although Rutgers took care of the ball in this matchup, they could not recover from a horrible start. The Badgers ended the first quarter up 22-3. After Rutgers made it a close game at the end of the third quarter, the Badgers offense came alive again in the final frame.

With only a few days left in January, Rutgers is now 0-9 in conference play. As a result, they are currently in the basement of the Big Ten standings. On Tuesday, they will have a shot at redemption when they take on Michigan State.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire