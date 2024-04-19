Rutgers women’s basketball announces signing of five-star guard Kiyomi McMiller

On Thursday afternoon, Rutgers women’s basketball added another talented guard to the mix with the signing of Kiyomi McMiller.

McMiller signs with Rutgers following an impressive high school career at Life Center Academy (Burlington, New Jersey).

Over the last two years, McMiller has been a scoring machine, but she took her game to a new level as a senior. Last season, she averaged 30.1 points per game. During her high school career, the talented guard scored 2,015 points and recorded 231 steals in 70 games.

While McMiller’ collegiate debut is months away excitement in Piscataway is building for the impact she will make. Her new head coach has been impressed by what she has seen from McMiller and sees her as a great fit.

“Kiyomi McMiller is one of the most exciting players I’ve ever seen play the game of basketball,” head coach Coquese Washington told Rutger athletics. “She is a walking highlight, and our fans are going to love watching her breathtaking performances in Jersey Mike’s Arena. She is a fast-paced guard which fits in well with how we like to play.”

With McMiller in the lineup Rutgers offense is expected to improve. She is known for her skilled ball handling and scoring ability. She was graded as one of the top prospects in the country by outlets such as the Philadelphia Inquirer, Sports Center Next and WSLAM.

