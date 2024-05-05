Rutgers women’s basketball adds talented Kentucky transfer Janae Walker

On Thursday, Rutgers women’s basketball head coach Coquese Washington announced that a talented forward Janae Walker, is joining the mix. The former Wildcat is coming off a productive freshman season in which she appeared in 28 games. The 2204-2025 class also includes JoJo Lacey, Kiyomi McMiller, and Zachara Perkins.

During her only season as at the University of Kentucky, Walker averaged 0.9 points and 1.3 rebounds per game. While her playing time was limited, the Georgia native shot 33.3 percent from the field. Although her role is still to be determined, Walker brings experience to the Rutgers forward group.

As the regular season draws close by the day many in Piscataway are excited for the impact Walker will make. That includes Washington who highlighted Walker’s versatility when talking with the media.

During Walker’s rookie season, her best game came against Louisville on December 10 when she scored a season high six points. She was made an impact defensively, leading Kentucky in blocks four times.

“I am elated that Janae Walker has joined the Scarlet Knight family,” Washington told Rutgers athletics. “Janae is a talented and versatile forward who adds size and depth to our front court. She has tremendous potential and there is no question she can be an impactful force in the Big Ten.”

The key for Rutgers will be getting Walker to tap into her offensive game. In her high school career, Walker scored one 1,000 points and averaged 20.3 points per game. If she can rediscover her form from high school, then the Rutgers offense will become harder to stop.

