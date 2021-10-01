Rutgers Wire: The Ohio State program and game from a Scarlet Knights’ perspective

We’re just one day away from the Ohio State football team jumping into the depth of Big Ten play, and it’ll all get going with a game against a Rutgers team on the upswing. Former OSU defensive coordinator and now two-time Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano has instantly changed the culture and talent level in Piscataway, so this one isn’t expected to be a walk among the roses like in previous years.

We always like to get an outside perspective of the game and Ohio State program from the opposition when we can, and in this case, it just so happens that we have a sister site, Rutgers Wire, to kick the tires on what the word on the street is out in New Jersey.

We asked Kristian Dyer to give us his perspective on what Rutgers fans think of Ohio State, this game, and the direction of the Scarlet Knights program in general, and he was happy to oblige.

Here’s what Dyer said about the Buckeye program and what this game means to the Scarlet Knights.

NEXT … Ohio State from a Rutgers perspective

Ohio State from a Rutgers slant

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) scores a touchdown during the second quarter of an NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

What Dyer Says:

“A week ago, Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano talked about this past Saturday’s game at No. 14 Michigan as being a chance to see how his program stacked up. Turns out they stacked up pretty well, especially in the second half.

“That 20-13 loss at the Wolverines showcased a Scarlet Knights team that very easily could have won in Ann Arbor. On paper, Rutgers was the heavy underdog despite their 3-0 start to the season. Michigan had superior personnel and was at home. But Rutgers has an identity-forming under Schiano and in many ways have taken on the identity of their head coach.

Story continues

“Saturday against an Ohio State program that has owned the Big Ten for the better part of the past decade is more than just another measuring stick for Rutgers. In fact, it is a chance to show that they belong in a conference that Schiano says is the best in college football.

“Rutgers has a strong defense, despite the recent suspension of freshman cornerback Max Melton, who was emerging as a true talent in the secondary. They also did a solid job in the second half against Michigan, limited the Wolverines to 44 yards and just two first downs.

“In nearly every regard, Rutgers is behind Ohio State as a program. But this isn’t the Scarlet Knights program from a few years ago. Not the one that was a laughingstock around college football.

“This isn’t the butt of the joke. In fact, Rutgers is hoping to start having the last laugh pretty soon.

“Recruiting has improved dramatically over the past year with Schiano able to point to a 3-6 record in the Big Ten last year as evidence of growth. There is potential as seen in the 2014 season – the first for Rutgers in the Big Ten – where they were 8-5, had three Big Ten wins, and beat North Carolina in a bowl game. Rutgers can and should be able to win conference games and consistently get into bowl games. The recruiting and resources are now finally there.

“And now, it is up to Rutgers to start building on games like last Saturday and the one they will play this weekend.

“This game, for many Rutgers fans, is about perspective but also belonging. The days of 78-0 losses at home seem to be over. While Rutgers is lacking a signature win under Schiano in his second year back with the program, there is a sense of direction and mobility that has been lacking since…well…when he left the first time.

“This is the most vulnerable Ohio State has been since 2014 and Rutgers, if it can perform well along the line, limit turnovers and create a little bit of fortune, can make this an interesting game. They can show that they have belonged all along, it just took a little bit longer to get there.”

If you like this opposition look, see what we provided Rutgers Wire on what Buckeye Nation thinks of the Scarlet Knights program and the upcoming matchup Saturday.

Related

Big Ten Network's Gerry DiNardo believes Rutgers will give Ohio State offensive line 'all they can handle' How to watch, stream, listen to Ohio State vs. Rutgers Ohio State football releases Rutgers trailer Ohio State vs. Rutgers football preview and prediction

List

How did the Big Ten and Ohio State's performance over the weekend impact the ESPN remaining game-by-game FPI predictions for the Buckeyes?

Big Ten football and biggest game expert picks and predictions, Week 5

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.