Rutgers Wire isn’t worried about World Series pre-empting Rutgers-USC

We are talking to Rutgers Wire editor Kristian Dyer about the USC football game versus Rutgers in late October. One of the fascinating aspects of this game is that it follows Game 1 of the 2024 World Series. Just imagine for a moment what it might feel like on the night of Oct. 25 if the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers — who have not met in the World Series since 1981 — are able to both make the Fall Classic this year. Rutgers and USC would have a New York-versus-Los Angeles lead-in to their football game this autumn. Be sure to follow Rutgers Wire for full coverage of the Scarlet Knights.

Trojans Wire: If the Yankees and Dodgers meet in the World Series, Rutgers and USC will have the perfect lead-in on Oct. 25. How worried are you that Game 1 will run long and pre-empt Rutgers’ big game on the big national stage?

KD: You mean the ‘Same Old Rutgers’ curse? Not really concerned. I think the time slot is good for Rutgers for visibility for about a quarter, but not sure the casual fan will stick around much beyond that, despite it being a timeless, Big Ten rivalry.

I know, I keep bludgeoning that one.

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Check out more NFL draft coverage with the USA TODAY Sports NFL Draft Hub.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire