Rutgers Wire editor reveals go-to meal for late-night USC football game

We asked Rutgers Wire editor Kristian Dyer some serious football questions in advance of the Rutgers-USC game which will be a national television showcase on Oct. 25. We also asked him some less important questions.

Trojans Wire: Are you ready to stay up to 3 or 4 a.m. in New Jersey to cover this game?

KD: For a storied Big Ten rivalry like this, I’d stay up till 4:30 a.m.

Trojans Wire: What will be your late night meal and drink of choice while USC and Rutgers play into the middle of the night for East Coast TV viewers?

KD: Probably some Jersey pizza – Dave Portnoy actually reviewed Casa D’Pizza in Denville which is my go-to place. Found myself disappointed with the score. Based on some other local scores, to me, it was an 8.1 or 8.2. Might need to get a re-score there.

Will treat myself to a couple of slices, a little crispy. Grab some guacamole and chips as a light snack. SodaStream of ginger ale to give me sugar but no caffeine. This is not my first rodeo.

