Rutgers winter athletics are off to a good start in December

With the halfway point of December quickly approaching, Rutgers winter athletics has been a winning machine of late. Men’s basketball won their first matchup of the season against Seton Hall on Saturday. Wrestling has also lived up to the preseason hype with a 5-1 start.

However, they are not the only sports that have stood out. Women’s basketball is off to a solid start, and they showed some encouraging signs in their loss to Indiana over the weekend. The matchup marked Rutgers most challenging task yet, as the Hoosiers are ranked as the 16th-best team in the country.

For many Rutgers fans, December has been marked on the calendar for a few weeks. On the 28th, Rutgers football is set to take on Miami in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. It is the first time in over eight years that the Scarlet Knights are participating in a bowl game.

Scroll down and check out how Rutgers sports have been doing this winter!

Men's Basketball

Record: 6-3, (0-1)

Rutgers ended the weekend in impressive fashion with their biggest win of the season yet over Seton Hall. In the Garden State Hardwood Classic, Rutgers offense was hard to stop as they put 70 points on the board. Noah Fernandes set the tone offensively with 19 points and three other Scarlet Knights scored more than ten points.

Women's Basketball

Record: 6-6, (0-1)

The Scarlet Knights lost their first Big Ten game of the season on Saturday to Indiana. While Rutgers entered the game as underdogs, they held their own against one of the top 25 teams in the country and only lost by ten points. Kaylene Smikle was a bright spot in the defeat with a team-high 19 points.

Football

Finished the week strong 💪 pic.twitter.com/jbm0GEYlv9 — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) December 8, 2023

Record: 6-6, (3-6)

Although Rutgers football has been out of action the last few weeks preparing for the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl, there has been plenty to discuss. That includes stars like Kyle Monangai and Mohamed Toure announcing that they will return to Rutgers next year. With their returns official, the Scarlet Knights don’t have to worry about replacing two of their key players.

Wrestling

Record: 5-1

On Sunday, Rutgers wrestling continued its winning ways with an impressive victory 40-0 over Buffalo. The win marked Rutgers third shutout of the season. It was also a special night for John O’Donnell, who earned his first career dual victory in front of the Rutgers faithful.

Volleyball

A 𝘽𝙄𝙂 shoutout to the 2023 #B1GVolleyball All-Big Ten First Team, Second Team, Freshman Team and Sportsmanship honorees pic.twitter.com/KnUiZMvJ5L — Big Ten Volleyball (@B1GVolleyball) November 30, 2023

Record: 10- 20, (2-18)

Rutgers 2023 campaign came to an end on November 25 with a 3-1 lose to Ohio State. After a promising start, Rutgers struggled as the matches added up. Conference play proved to be their Achilles heel as the Scarlet Knights finished with a 2-18 record.

