Rutgers win 70-63 over Seton Hall in Garden State Hardwood Classic

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Noah Fernandes scored 19 points, Clifford Omoruyi added 11 points and 13 rebounds and Rutgers never trailed in its 70-63 victory over Seton Hall on Saturday night in the Garden State Showcase.

Fernandes was 5-of-11 from the floor and made all six of his free throws. Omoruyi also blocked seven shots and surpassed 1,000 career points at Rutgers (6-3). Freshmen Gavin Griffiths and Jamichael Davis added 11 points apiece.

Griffiths led the Scarlet Knights in the first half with nine points on three threes as Rutgers built a 33-25 halftime advantage. Seton Hall pulled to 41-35 with 15 minutes remaining, but the Scarlet Knights answered with a 17-6 run and had its largest lead of the night, 58-41, with 5:55 to play. Davis, Fernandes and Omoruyi each scored five points during the stretch.

Kadary Richmond scored 21 points on 8-of-18 shooting to lead Seton Hall (5-4). Dre Davis had 12 points.

Seton Hall ended a four-game winning streak at home in the series but still leads 42-32 that includes a 23-8 mark at home. The Pirates had won the last four meetings at the Prudential Center by an average of 14.5 points.

