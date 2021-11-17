Rutgers wide receiver Bo Melton is invited to the Senior Bowl

Bo Melton will participate in the prestigious Senior Bowl, the prominent postseason all-star game announced on Tuesday. The Rutgers football wide receiver is building on a solid final season in the Big Ten with the chance for some exposure ahead of the NFL draft.

He leads Rutgers wide receivers with 48 catches for 523 yards and three touchdowns, very solid numbers considering that Rutgers has struggled at times to move the ball. But Melton has proven himself to be a reliable short-to-intermediate route runner as well as a deep threat.

Rutgers has won two of their last three games, both on the road and in Big Ten play. In the wins at Illinois three weeks ago and Indiana this past weekend, Melton has a combined 11 catches for 108 receiving yards.

The value of a Senior Bowl invite can’t be overstated, especially for a player like Melton who features in an offense that has had varying success throwing the ball this year. The game itself is solid in terms of the value it brings to NFL teams evaluating senior players. But the week’s worth of interviews and workouts gives NFL scouts and general managers the chance to really hone in on a player’s skill set.