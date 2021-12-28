Rutgers vs Wake Forest Prediction, TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Game Preview
Rutgers vs Wake Forest: TaxSlayer Gator Bowl How To Watch
Date: Friday, December 31
Game Time: 11:00 am ET
Venue: TISAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL
How To Watch: ESPN, Live stream on ESPN+
Record: Rutgers (5-7), Wake Forest (10-3)
Rutgers vs Wake Forest TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Preview
– Well look at what we’ve got here. It’s an interesting curveball that might make this one of the more fascinating bowls of the late part of the season.
Texas A&M couldn’t go because of COVID issues, so in comes a Rutgers team that had the highest APR – Academic Progress Rate; the first criteria among programs that didn’t get to six wins – among 5-7 teams.
There’s a plus side to that. Even a healthy Texas A&M would’ve been missing a slew of key parts. It just means more to Rutgers.
– Which style can take over the game early on? Wake Forest wants to go fast, keep the Scarlet Knight defense on its heels, and strike in a hurry with its exiting offense that can score points in bunches. Rutgers wants to grind this down to a dead stop.
– There’s no sugar-coating this – Rutgers can’t and doesn’t score. There’s a chance Wake Forest turns the lights on on this game in a hurry with a whole slew of early points, but the Scarlet Knight defense has been able to crank up the defense at times with a whole slew of takeaways.
The best Rutgers win was against … Illinois? The team didn’t have a win over anyone that went to a bowl game and failed to score more than 16 points in any of its seven losses.
– Wake Forest had a magnificent run with an ACC Championship appearance. The loss to Pitt obviously wasn’t a plus, but it was great moment for the program just to get there. Win this, and a great season becomes something special. Lose, and it becomes the team that lost to the 5-7 fill-in.
Why Rutgers, Wake Forest Will Win
Prediction, What’s Going To Happen, History
Why Wake Forest Will Win The TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
Again, Rutgers just doesn’t score points.
It put up 61 in the opener against Temple, hung 45 on Delaware, and 38 on Indiana. That was it.
The 20 scored on Illinois in a road win was the equivalent of the Greatest Show on Turf for this bunch.
The offense was dead last in the Big Ten in downfield passing, third downs, and it rarely showed anything consistently strong in any way.
The passing attack? It didn’t get to 165 yards in any of its last six games.
Wake Forest is the opposite. It might have fizzled in the ACC Championship loss to Pitt, but it led the league in third down plays and yards per completion.
The O might have turned it over too often, but the D made up for it with an ACC-high 27 takeaways. As long as QB Sam Hartman and the passing attack can make the Rutgers offense have to press, everything should be okay.
However …
Why Rutgers Will Win The TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
When Wake Forest melts down with turnovers, it goes all the way.
Again, the defense normally made up for the issues, or the offense would bomb its way back from a mistake, but the four giveaways against Pitt were a killer.
Over the last five games of the regular season, Hartman and the passing attack gave up 13 picks with three in the loss to Clemson – only one of those was on Hartman – two in the loss to North Carolina, and three more in the close-call win over NC State.
In the 2020 Duke’s Mayo Bowl, Wake Forest was rolling right along against Wisconsin – and then the Badgers took the ball away with four picks in their 42-28 win.
To keep pressing this home, Rutgers can’t keep up with its offense. However, there’s a decent enough running game – at times – to give it a try against a leaky Wake Forest defense that allows over 200 yards per game.
Grind, grind, grind, and then wait for the mistakes.
The Rutgers defense that forced five takeaways against Temple and six against Indiana has to strike. The chances will be there.
Prediction, What’s Going To Happen, History
Rutgers vs Wake Forest: TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, What’s Going To Happen
Rutgers can come in totally loose and without any worries – it gets to play an extra game and can have some fun.
Wake Forest, though, will get the offense going early, the defense that has so many problems in so many ways will make up for them with a few takeaways and plenty of plays behind the line.
Rutgers will fight the good fight, but it won’t have the offensive pop – and it just won’t have had the time – to keep up.
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: Rutgers vs Wake Forest Prediction, Lines
Wake Forest 38, Rutgers 16
Line: Wake Forest -15, o/u: 62
ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5
Must See Rating: 2.5
5: New Year’s Eve in a bar
1: New Year’s Eve watching a ball drop
