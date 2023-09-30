Rutgers vs. Wagner: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet

Rutgers football will take on Wagner on Saturday afternoon, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds, and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Bet MGM.

In the first matchup between these two teams this season, Rutgers is looking to return to the win column. Last week, they suffered their first loss of the season against Michigan. The offense couldn’t get much going, as they did not score after the first quarter.

The Scarlet Knights will be tasked with beating a Wagner team coming off one of its best wins of the season. Last week the Seahawks beat Merrimack and thrilling fashion while recording 293 yards of total offense.

Saturday will also be a special day at SHI Stadium as the 2023 Rutgers Hall of Fame class, including the 1976 football team, will be recognized at halftime.

Rutgers as of Friday morning: Jesse Ofurie, Quest (undisclosed), Jose De Croce, Quest (undisclosed), Naseim Brantley, Quest (eligibility), Dariel Djabome, Quest (undisclosed), Chris Long, Quest (undisclosed), Tyler Needham, Quest (undisclosed).

Wagner as of Friday morning: No injuries reported

Take Rutgers in this one. The Scarlet Knights offense has been hard to stop for most of the season. This game also represents a prime opportunity for Kyle Monangai and Gavin Wimsatt to bounce back after subpar performances last week against Michigan. As long as the Scarlet Knights take care of the football and the defense limits Wagner’s offense, Rutgers should be 4-1 after Saturday.

Kyle Monangai: After a stellar start to the season, Monangai struggled last week against Michigan. On 11 carries, he only recorded 27 rushing yards. The Rutgers offense is at its best when Monangai sets the tone on the ground. This matchup represents a perfect chance for the New Jersey native to regain his dominant form.

Steven Krajewski: Last week, Krajewski was a touchdown machine with two on the ground and two through the air. As a result, Wagner won their second game of the season, and Krajewski was named the NEC Offensive Player of the Week for the first time in his career. Wagner will need another big day from their QB on Saturday.

Last year, Rutgers dominated Wagner in their only matchup at SHI Stadium. The Wagner defense was unable to stop Rutgers as they scored 66 points. It marked the largest point total for Rutgers during coach Schiano’s 14-plus years. Coming off their first loss of the season, Rutgers will be looking to get back on track with another dominating win.

