Rutgers vs Wagner prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10

Rutgers vs Wagner How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 10

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: SHI Stadium, Piscataway, NJ

How To Watch: BTN

Record: Rutgers (1-0), Wagner (0-1)

Rutgers vs Wagner Game Preview

Why Wagner Will Win

The Seahawks were able to wing it around a little bit against Fordham. WR Naielm Simmons and QB Nick Kargman hooked up eight times for 162 yards and a score.

The defensive front is just good enough to get into the backfield on a regular basis, the stops against the ground game should be there early on, and …

Why Rutgers Will Win

If you ever wanted to see the Rutgers offense look like Alabama, here you go.

The Wagner defense might be active up front, and it might be able to come up with tackles for loss, but it also gives up lots and lots and lots of yards.

It got ripped to shreds in the 48-31 loss to Fordham last week.

The Rutgers running game that rumbled for over 200 yards in the 22-21 win over Boston College should do what it wants, and the defense that stuffed everything on the ground isn’t going to give up a thing.

It’s not going to help Wagner that …

What’s Going To Happen

The Rutgers defense will force at least three takeaways to make this very, very ugly.

Wagner has lost 21 straight games going back to a win over LIU in late September of 2019, and things aren’t about to get a whole lot better.

The Rutgers defense will be a wall, the offense get the passing game going, and overall, the penalties and little mistakes that happened against Boston College will be worked on before keeping the winning going next week at Temple.

Rutgers vs Wagner Prediction, Line

Rutgers 55, Wagner 3

Line: TBA, o/u: TBA

ATS Confidence out of 5: TBA

Rutgers vs Wagner Must See Rating (out of 5): 1

