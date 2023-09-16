Rutgers vs Virginia Tech: Score, live updates as Scarlet Knights try for 3-0

Sep 9, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Ja'shon Benjamin (20) scores on a touchdown reception during the first half against the Temple Owls at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Rutgers football has decisively beaten its first two opponents.

Can the Scarlet Knights do that to their third?

Greg Schiano's team will try to improve to 3-0 (it would become 3-0 for the third straight season, something Rutgers hasn't done since 1959-61) when it hosts Virginia Tech today (3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network) at SHI Stadium.

Virginia Tech enters with a 1-1 record after beating Old Dominion in its season-opener and losing to Purdue last week.

Brent Pry's team was hit hard by injuries against the Boilermakers. Wide receiver Ali Jennings is out today, while starting quarterback Grant Wells is questionable.

This could be a good opportunity for Rutgers' defense to continue its stellar start to the season.

Follow along here for updates throughout the game.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: CFB games today: RU football Virginia Tech score, live updates