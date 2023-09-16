Rutgers vs. Virginia Tech: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet

Rutgers football will host Virginia Tech on Saturday afternoon, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds, and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Bet MGM.

On Saturday, two programs heading in opposite directions will face off at SHI Stadium. The undefeated Scarlet Knights will take on the Virginia Tech Hokies, who are coming off their first loss of the season to Purdue. In their second game of the season, Virginia Tech turned the ball over two times and did not score a point in the second half.

The Hokies have a challenging Saturday ahead, as they will be tasked with stopping Kyle Monangai, who is coming off the best game of his college career. With little margin for error, Virginia Tech could have a long afternoon ahead.

Odds

The lines, courtesy of Bet MGM

Moneyline (ML): Virginia Tech + 200, Rutgers – 250

Point Spread: Virginia Tech + 7 -110, Rutgers -7 -110

Total Points: Virginia Tech 39.5 -110, Rutgers 39.5 -110

Injury Report

Rutgers: Samuel Brown V, Questionable (Foot), Jesse Ofurie, Questionable (Undisclosed), Jose De Croce, Questionable (undisclosed), Naseim Brantley, Questionable (eligibility), Chris Long, Questionable (undisclosed), Dariel Djabome, Questionable (undisclosed)

Virginia Tech: Grant Wells, Questionable (ankle), Ali Jennings III, out Saturday (foot), Jaylin Lane, Questionable (undisclosed), Nasir Peoples, Questionable (undisclosed), Nick Gallo, out for season (knee), Jeremiah Coney, out indefinitely (undisclosed)

Prediction

Advice and prediction

Take Rutgers in this one. The Scarlet Knights have looked great on both sides of the ball, with no signs of slowing down. Offensively, they frustrated opponents with a talented backfield and solid play from Gavin Wimsatt. Last week against Purdue, Virginia Tech was unable to take care of the football, which the Rutgers defense will thrive on.

Key Players

Kyle Monangai: Entering play on Saturday, Monangai is coming off one of his best games as a Scarlet Knight. Last week against Temple, the New Jersey native had 165 rushing yards on 28 carries. Against a Virginia Tech team that has not allowed a 100-yard rusher this season, Monangai will set the tone offensively.

Grant Wells: (If he plays) For the Hookies quarterback, taking care of the football will be key on Saturday. He did not throw an interception in Virginia Tech’s season-opening win, which was not the case against Purdue last week. Against a Rutgers defense that is off to an impressive start, Wells has little margin for error.

Past History

Saturday will mark the first game between these two programs since 2012. Virginia Tech has a 12-game winning streak against Rutgers dating back to 1993. Rutgers is 3-12 all-time against Virginia Tech.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire