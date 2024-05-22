Rutgers vs USC starts at 11 p.m. in New Jersey, marks new Big Ten era

The USC Trojans face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Big Ten football this October. USC athletes won’t face any sort of body clock disruption. The game will start at 8 p.m. local time in Los Angeles. USC has hosted plenty of games over the years which have started around 7:35 to 7:45 p.m. local time.

The team which will be playing at an unusual time — a time it is not used to — is Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights play some night games which begin anywhere from 7 to 8 p.m. Eastern time, but this game at USC will be something entirely new. When the good folks in New Jersey sit down to watch their Scarlet Knights play the Trojans, the game will start at 11 p.m. Eastern time. The game won’t end until after 2 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26. This is what the West Coast newcomers are bringing to the Big Ten: more late-night television windows for Fox, Fox Sports 1, and Big Ten Network. You won’t see Ohio State, Michigan, or Penn State in these late games. Rutgers will have to make these TV appearances. Maryland figures to be another candidate. Indiana and Minnesota should be part of this reality as well.

Keep the coffee going, Rutgers Wire. You’re going to need it as you stay up after 2 a.m. in New Jersey this October against USC.

