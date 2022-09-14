Rutgers vs Temple prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17

Rutgers vs Temple How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 17

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Rutgers (2-0), Temple (1-1)

Rutgers vs Temple Game Preview

Why Temple Will Win

The Owls got the first win in the Stan Drayton era, and now that they’re tuned up a bit following the 30-14 win over Lafayette.

The D has been fantastic so far on third downs – allowing just 16% of conversions over the first two games – and the O is working around a rotation of backs to find the right fit.

Rutgers isn’t going to come out winging it all around the yard, the offense isn’t anything amazing – destroying Wagner 66-7 just isn’t that big of a deal, and …

Why Rutgers Will Win

Zero. That’s how many turnovers Temple has forced so far.

Five. That’s how many the Rutgers D has generated, and now it gets to go after a Temple attack that fumbled it away three times in both of its games.

Lafayette was never going to do anything big on the Temple defense, but Duke was able to run well and threw for close to 330 yards.

The Rutgers run defense has been a brick wall allowing just 0.8 yards per carry – granted, Boston College and Wagner don’t/can’t run – and the Owls aren’t going to pound away.

As long as the Scarlet Knights can own the offensive line, then …

What’s Going To Happen

Here comes the Rutgers running game.

The offense has rolled for 540 yards and eight touchdowns in the first two games, it’ll control the clock and the Tempo, and the three takeaways will make this easy in the second half.

The Temple offense will be shut down cold after the first drive.

Rutgers vs Temple Prediction, Line

Rutgers 31, Temple 6

Line: Rutgers -17.5, o/u: 42.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Rutgers vs Temple Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

