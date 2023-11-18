Rutgers vs Penn State: Score, live updates as RU seek 1st win over PSU since '88

STATE COLLEGE, Penn. − Rutgers football running back Aaron Young might be returning to his home state of Pennsylvania this weekend, but by this point he feels plenty comfortable in New Jersey.

"It’s funny, I forget I’m from Pennsylvania since I’ve been here so long," Young said earlier this week. "But it’ll be good to go home. Obviously a lot of people from home are going to come."

Young, whose hometown of Coatesville is about an hour west of Philadelphia, and the Scarlet Knights will take on No. 12 Penn State today at Beaver Stadium (noon, FS1) and will try to beat the Nittany Lions for the first time since 1988.

It's been a frustrating couple of seasons for Young, who was limited to four games last season because of an injury he suffered in the Gator Bowl the previous season. Then the 5-foot-10, 205-pound Young suffered another injury before the start of this season, which cost him more time.

So far this season Young has rushed for 83 yards on 13 carries with one touchdown. He's also caught two passes for 14 yards.

"As the year goes on, you start to build that confidence back up," Young said. "I think I’m at my highest confidence level. I can’t be any happier than that to be back out there."

Coach Greg Schiano praised Young, who also plays on special teams, for his willingness to do whatever the team has asked of him.

And more carries could be on the way.

"He’s such an unselfish team guy, that whatever he gets, he does it to the very best of his ability," Schiano said. "He’s done some really good things. We’ll expand his role a little bit too."

Young is the younger brother of former Rutgers safety Avery Young. Watching the way his brother worked fueled that unselfishness.

"I think it just comes from my family itself, just being raised as a selfless individual," Young said. "Obviously my brother being here, he taught me a lot about just being a team player. Seeing him progress through the program, I think I got some characteristics from him."

